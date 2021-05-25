ERP Rates Islandwide To Reduce By $1 In Light Of Clearer Traffic

Now that we’re more than a week into Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), many of us have been staying home more and going out less.

But every now and then, we have that essential errand to run that requires a trip to town.

Well, the next time your physical presence is required outside the home, you might have more reason to support cab or private-hire drivers who are having it tough during these difficult times.

From 27 May, ERP rates islandwide will be reduced by $1 for a whole month in light of lower traffic volume due to the tightened restrictions.

This means your essential cab rides may be more affordable than before, especially if there are several ‘active’ ERPs along the route.

ERP rates islandwide to reduce by $1 from 27 May

Announcing the move, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said traffic conditions have been clearer since Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) last week.

Hence, their latest ERP rates review will see a blanket $1 reduction for all gantries islandwide.

ERP on Northbound CTE after PIE

The new charges will start from this Friday (27 May) till 27 Jun — when the June 2021 school holidays end.

During this period, there will be no ERP charges at all times on the AYE and KPE.

However, ERP charges on the CTE at certain timings will remain, albeit at discounted rates.

Southbound CTE before Braddell Road (8-9.30am): $1

Southbound CTE before Braddel Road & PIE Slip Road into Southbound CTE (8-9.30am): $1

Northbound CTE after PIE (6-6.30pm): $2, (6.30-7pm): $1

Southbound CTE Auxiliary Lane to PIE (Changi)/ Serangoon Road: (8-9.30am): $1

In total, 13 30-minute timeslots will have their ERP rates reduced to $0. The charges will return to their pre-school holiday fares on 28 Jun.

Good time to support taxi and private-hire drivers

The reduced ERP rates are surely a much-welcome move for workers who still have to head to their offices.

For the rest of us, perhaps this would be an opportune time to support our taxi and private-hire drivers who are suffering as most Singaporeans work from home.

Kudos to LTA for adjusting the toll charges appropriately, making it more affordable for Singaporeans to travel on the roads during this downtime.

