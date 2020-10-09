ERP Rates At 6 CTE Gantries To Increase From 6 Oct To Ease Increased Traffic

With the more relaxed measures pertaining to going out for work and leisure, it’s no surprise that traffic on Singapore’s roads is increasing. As a result, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has announced an increase of ERP rates at 6 CTE gantries.

The rates will increase from next Monday (12 Oct) onwards.

Northbound and southbound ERP rates on CTE to increase

In a news release on Friday (9 Oct), the LTA said that rates on Southbound CTE will increase from $0.00 to $1.00 during the 8.30-9.30am time belt.

A set of 4 gantries after Braddell Road and the PIE slip road will be affected.

Gantry after Braddell Road

PIE Slip Road into Southbound CTE

Those heading home on Northbound CTE may want to take note — rates for gantries after the PIE will be increased from $2.00 to $3.00 from 6-6.30pm.

Northbound CTE gantry

Those who utilise the CTE may want to seek alternative routes should they want to avoid the revised rates.

Authorities also advise workplaces to allow employees to go to work after 10am. It’s notable that the rates remain free after 10am.

Increased rates to curb traffic jams

The LTA said that traffic volume has been building up during peak hours as more people travel to and from work.

As a result, localised jams have been clogging certain locations on the CTE during peak hours.

Thankfully, LTA’s traffic monitoring has shown that traffic remains good on arterial roads and most expressways.

It added that there will be no changes to previously announced ERP rates at other gantries. However, the LTA will continue to monitor the occurrence of jams to see if rates need to be revised further.

Sign that things are going back to normal

Though it may be a bummer that motorists have to pay increased ERP rates at some gantries, it’s also a sign that more businesses are reopening.

This also means that more people are returning to their workplaces.

The silver lining is that a sense of normalcy is returning to Singapore.

With this, we hope that those transitioning from Work From Home arrangement to their workplaces will remain safe and take the necessary safety precautions.

