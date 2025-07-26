Etomidate found in blood of driver & passenger linked to fatal Punggol traffic accident

Etomidate found in blood of driver & passenger involved in Punggol traffic accident in May 2025

Etomidate was found in the blood of two people involved in a fatal traffic accident in May.

The two individuals in question are the driver and passenger of a car that had collided with a bus along Punggol Road — the passenger eventually succumbed to her injuries.

Etomidate is an anaesthetic agent that has been found in e-vaporisers known as Kpods.

Driver assisting with investigations

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) shared the discovery in a statement on Friday (25 July).

In addition to detecting etomidate in the blood of the two individuals, HSA also confirmed that the substance was found in some of the 42 vapes and 1,200 pods in the car.

The driver of the car is currently assisting HSA and the police with their respective investigations into the accident and the vape-related offences.

Punggol accident resulted in 1 fatality

On 13 May, a car rear-ended a Go-Ahead bus along Punggol Road, resulting in the demise of a 28-year-old female car passenger.

The impact of the collision crumpled the car’s hood and shattered its windscreen.

Witnesses to the accident alleged that the driver had instructed a man to remove a bag from the scene of the accident. The latter was, however, stopped by a police officer.

Etomidate to be reclassified as Class C in a few weeks’ time

Under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisement and Sale) Act, it is illegal to purchase, possess or use vapes in Singapore. Those found guilty of the offence face a fine of up to S$2,000.

Meanwhile, the act of importing, distributing, selling, or offering to sell vapes and their components come with harsher punishments.

First-time offenders face a fine up to S$10,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Repeat offenders face a fine of up to S$20,000, a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.

In its statement, HSA also warned that individuals found possessing or using pods containing etomidate face a fine of up to S$10,000, a jail term of up to two years, both.

The Ministry of Health is working with the Ministry of Home Affairs to reclassify etomidate as a Class C drug “in a few weeks’ time” — a move that will spell “tougher actions” against suppliers and users of the substance.

Featured image adapted from the Health Science Authority and Shin Min Daily News.