Illegal diesel fuel allegedly sold in Eunos, 7 vehicles seen at ‘petrol station’ in 1 hour

Lorry allegedly dispenses diesel fuel illegally at Eunos carpark

A lorry was caught allegedly selling diesel illegally at a heavy vehicle carpark along Eunos Road 7, attracting at least seven customers in just one hour.

A reader told Shin Min Daily News (SMDN) that the illegal ‘petrol station’ operates nearly every day till about 11pm at night.

Coincidentally, similar activities had reportedly taken place at the same carpark in the past.

Illegal ‘gas station’ operates daily until 11pm

When SMDN reporters visited the site, they found a lorry parked near the entrance with its side door half open. Two other lorry drivers appeared to be refilling their vehicles.

The lorry in question reportedly contained a diesel storage tank and pump system, allowing it to operate like a legitimate petrol pump.

Whenever an unfamiliar vehicle approached, the suspects became highly alert, opening the door wider to block the view of their activities.

Within an hour, at least seven vehicles — including cars and lorries — were observed stopping by to refuel.

A SMDN reader told the Chinese news site that the makeshift “petrol station” operates from daytime to 11pm daily, except on Sundays.

Reportedly recruited customers via WhatsApp

A whistleblower revealed that the syndicate recruited customers via WhatsApp, using the code word “juice” for diesel. The chat group reportedly has over 900 members, some using Malaysia-registered numbers.

The administrators would privately message customers about meeting locations, using phrases such as “same place” or “come and top up your energy juice”.

According to SMDN, the “petrol station typically operates from 5pm to 11pm, with prices at S$1.25 per litre — less than half the market rate of about S$2.68 per litre.

Based on the whistleblower’s understanding, the syndicate could sell 2,000 to 3,000 litres daily, earning about S$1,500 in profit each day.

Returning operation at old spot previously raided

In 2024, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) carried out enforcement action against individuals inolved in illegal fuel dispensing activities along the same road.

In fact, the exact carpark was a known ‘hotspot’ for such activities and was raided in the past, SMDN reported.

The offenders were each fined between S$2,800 and S$3,100.

Offenders face up to S$10,000 fine or 6 months’ jail for illegal fuel storage

Under Singapore law, imported diesel is subject to customs duty and GST, except for fuel in a vehicle’s own tank.

Those caught selling duty-unpaid diesel face a fine of up to 20 times the duty evaded, two years’ imprisonment, or both.

Additionally, the Fire Safety Act prohibits storing or dispensing fuel without a valid Petroleum & Flammable Materials licence. Offenders can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

MS News has reached out to SCDF and the Singapore Customs for more information.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.