Korean Mukbang YouTuber accuses ex-boyfriend of physically abusing her, claims she was exploited for S$3.9M

Korean YouTuber Tzuyang claims she was physically abused by ex-boyfriend

In a livestream on Wednesday (10 July), South Korean Mukbang YouTuber Tzuyang accused her ex-boyfriend of assaulting her.

She also claimed that her former partner had extorted more than 4 billion won (S$3,897,259) from her.

Tzuyang is well-known for ‘mukbang’ videos that show her eating a substantial amount of food while interacting with her audience. Her YouTube channel has over 10 million subscribers.

In her live video, she accused her ex-boyfriend of abusing her physically and sexually.

“I tried to break up with him after witnessing his violent behaviour. But he threatened me that he would distribute illegally filmed videos he took of me and physically harmed me using objects like an umbrella,” she said, according to The Korean Herald.

Ex-boyfriend forces her to work and takes all of her money

The 27-year-old YouTuber, whose real name is Park Jung-won, said her ex-boyfriend forced her to work at a bar and took all the money that she earned.

She added that she got hit twice when she told him that she wanted to quit working.

Tzuyang also claimed that she started YouTube in 2018 after her ex-boyfriend forced her to make money.

As her channel grew in popularity, her ex-boyfriend allegedly established a management agency and had her sign a contract where he would take 70% of her income from YouTube.

The 18-year-old further alleged that her ex-boyfriend didn’t abide by the contract and “took all the money”.

“I was beaten almost every day and filmed. This happened for four years,” she said.

Her lawyers said during the livestream that the ex-boyfriend had violated the contract by not paying her at least 4 billion won (S$4,000,000).

Her ex-boyfriend commits suicide

According to The Korean Herald, Tzuyang and her lawyer had filed a lawsuit against the ex-boyfriend for:

Sexual assault

Habitual assault

Threats and injury

Blackmail

Obscene acts through telecommunications media

Nonetheless, the criminal cases were closed after the ex-boyfriend ended his own life.

