Woman in M’sia exposes ex-roommate’s poor hygiene, says she reused underwear & didn’t shower for days

Woman reveals ex-roommate’s poor hygiene, including reusing underwear for up to two days

Being raised differently, each person has hygiene practices that may differ from others. However, one woman in Malaysia was stunned at how her ex-roommate, whom she met in university three years ago, had the worst hygiene she had ever seen.

Her ex-roommate’s poor hygiene left such a lasting impression that, on Monday (27 Oct), the woman recalled in a Threads post that whenever her roommate sat cross-legged, she would smell something “fishy”.

The roommate later explained that her mother never taught her to wipe her private area after using the toilet. She would also reuse her underwear for up to two days.

Shockingly, the roommate did not think anything was wrong despite seeing “greenish-yellow” vaginal discharge in her panties.

Ex-roommate didn’t bathe for up to five days

That was not the only instance where the roommate’s poor hygiene manifested.

The original poster (OP) shared that when her roommate bled through her underwear during her period, she would soak her bloodied underwear in the toilet and leave for home without cleaning them.

When OP texted her about this, the roommate reportedly said, “You can wash it, I’ll come back next week.”

Additionally, the OP shared that her roommate sometimes didn’t bathe for up to five days, only washing her face and chewing gum instead of brushing her teeth.

The roommate also ate stale food, not because she didn’t have any money, but because “it tastes better”.

The OP shared that she tried to confront her roommate about this, both through text and in person, but she “didn’t change at all”.

Instead, the roommate purportedly posted sad messages on social media claiming “everyone didn’t like her”.

Netizens disgusted by OP’s ex-roommate

The thread drew a wave of shocked and disgusted responses.

One user even shared that, when she read the post to her 9-year-old daughter, her child said, “Ew, what kind of person is that?”

Many wondered how the roommate could stand not bathing in Malaysia’s heat.

Some speculated that the ex-roommate’s family’s own habits might have normalised poor hygiene.

However, others argued that even without guidance at home, basic self-care should be apparent from one’s body odour and discomfort.

Also read: Woman in India asks for divorce because husband only bathes once a month

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Odua Images on Canva, Wavebreak on Canva, both for illustration purposes only.