Newly-wed man in S’pore dies 4 days after being promoted to executive chef at 5-star hotel

Man in S’pore dies 4 days after being promoted to executive chef at 5-star hotel

A 35-year-old man, Zhang Fuxiong (name transliterated from Chinese), unexpectedly passed away due to coronary artery disease four days after being promoted to executive chef at a 5-star hotel.

He also married his wife three months before his death.

According to Shin Min Daily News, they were supposed to receive the keys to their new home by year-end, with plans to settle down and start a home-based business.

Newly-wed man dies after being promoted to executive chef

Mr Zhang’s path to becoming a chef seemed destined. From his early days, he had helped out at his parents’ coffee shop, interacted daily with street vendors, and developed a deep passion for cuisine from a young age.

When his parents launched a chicken rice stall, Mr Zhang began to shine, developing recipes and training staff, which laid a solid foundation for his culinary career.

The experience eventually led him to pursue further studies at a culinary academy.

Over the years, he progressed through different hotels and restaurant groups, rising from sous chef to executive chef.

Four days ago, Mr Zhang got promoted to a five-star hotel. Sadly, he unexpectedly died of coronary artery disease.

Coronary artery disease (CAD) occurs when the blood vessels supplying the heart become narrowed or blocked, typically due to plaque buildup. This restricts blood flow to the heart, leading to chest pain, heart attacks, and other heart-related issues.

On Friday (28 June) at his funeral, his 29-year-old wife, Wang Linli (name transliterated from Chinese), shared that they met at an international culinary school where he worked as a sous chef.

Mr Zhang was renowned for his culinary skills but was known for his low-key personality.

“It was his calm and diligent nature that won my heart,” she told the Chinese daily.

Planned to settle down & start a business at their new home

After dating for six years, they got married three months ago. Wang Linli said they were supposed to get the keys to their new home by the end of this year and were excited about starting their new life.

The week before, they picked out furniture and appliances to set up their home to start a business together.

Mrs Wang said: “Three months ago, I made marriage vows. I never thought that three months later, I would be delivering a eulogy.”

Sam, a friend who has known the deceased for eight years, mentioned that Mr Zhang had a clear life plan. Despite his passion for culinary arts, he opted for corporate work to ensure a stable financial foundation for his family and his wife.

“He always put his family first, saving money to provide the lifestyle Wang Linli desired,” he added.

“During weekends, he would lend a hand at my barbecue business and entertain guests.”

Also read: S’pore Man Loses Wife To Terminal Illness Months After Wedding, They Were Together Since Secondary School

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and TOP DOCTORS.