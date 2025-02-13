Explosion in Taiwan mall kills 4 victims, reportedly caused by gas leak

Taiwan mall explosion on 13 Feb kills at least 4 victims

An explosion that took place in a mall in Taiwan killed at least four people and injured 20 others.

According to the Taiwanese media Liberty Times, the explosion occurred at about 11.30am on Thursday (13 Feb) at Shin Kong Mitsukoshi shopping mall in Taichung city.

Taichung Fire Bureau was alerted to the incident at about 11.33am and deployed firefighters and ambulances to the scene.

The blast was reportedly caused by a gas leak at the mall’s food court, which was supposedly under renovation.

Explosion destroys mall’s facade

The explosion sent debris and dust flying onto the road below.

The mall’s facade on the 12th floor was completely destroyed as a result of the blast.

Another video showed the mall’s interior covered in debris.

Elevators in the mall were also wrecked.

Rescue operations are still ongoing for those stuck in the lifts, Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen told reporters.

The explosion also resulted in traffic disruption as roads near the mall were covered with debris.

