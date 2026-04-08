S’pore commuter thanks auntie for helping him catch bus after she takes her time to tap EZ-Link card in bag

Woman trying to tap EZ-Link in bag unknowingly helps another commuter catch the bus

What initially seemed like a frustrating situation turned into a wholesome moment as a commuter credited an auntie for helping him catch the bus, as she was struggling to tap her EZ-Link card while it was still in her bag.

Auntie tries to tap EZ-Link in bag

In a TikTok video posted on 7 April by @imrvn, the Original Poster (OP) shared how his tardiness almost resulted in him missing the bus.

However, an auntie unknowingly came to his rescue by taking a long time to tap her EZ-Link card, which was still in her bag.

@_imrvn_ they could just take out their ezlink while waiting for the bus but nopee 😭 ♬ jugg him BAD – MikeBrokeasf

“When u are late for the bus but that one auntie that spends five minutes tapping with her WHOLE bag clutches up,” the OP wrote.

The video began with a familiar scene of a bus arriving at a bus stop. The clip then cuts to the OP seemingly frantically running after the bus.

In the next scene, which looked AI-generated, an elderly woman could be seen holding a bag close to the card reader, with an EZ-Link card peeking out of it.

The short clip then ended with the OP boarding the bus successfully and tapping his EZ-Link card effortlessly.

Netizens find OP’s experience familiar

The clip has since resonated with many Singaporeans, who are no strangers to such encounters on public transport.

A netizen asked, “Isn’t that good?” to which the OP said that it is when he’s chasing the bus, but not when he’s already on it.

A TikTok user shared that the same thing happened to them earlier in the day as well.

Another netizen took a moment to joke about the likelihood that the aunties’ EZ-Link card balances are usually more than their bank accounts.

Re-enactment of previous experiences

The OP, Muhammad Imran, 22, told MS News that the TikTok post was actually a re-enactment of his previous experiences, and that the image of the auntie was indeed AI-generated.

Imran shared that he had exited the lift and seen bus service 911 already at the bus stop on multiple occasions, and assumed he was going to miss it.

However, because an auntie took her time tapping in (using her whole bag), it ended up giving him enough time to run and catch the bus on those occasions.

“In those moments, you feel relieved, find humour in the situation, and can’t help but feel thankful to the auntie,” Imran said. “Although I’d assume the other passengers on the bus, especially those running late for school or work, would feel quite the opposite,” he quipped.

Also read: Man taps bus driver’s face with EZ-Link card after missing his stop, gets jailed & fined

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @_imrvn_ on TikTok & Land Transport Guru for illustration purposes only.