Woman spotted carrying ‘DRS’ sign on MRT after F1, other fans seen peeling decals off track walls

Woman takes ‘DRS’ sign as souvenir after Singapore GP, other fans peel decals & grab exit signs

After the adrenaline rush of the Singapore Grand Prix weekend, most Formula 1 (F1) fans left Marina Bay with the usual keepsakes, such as team merch and flags.

But one woman decided to go the extra mile, taking home something truly one-of-a-kind: a full-sized “DRS” track sign.

For the uninitiated, DRS stands for Drag Reduction System, a feature that lets drivers open a flap on their rear wing to reduce drag and boost speed during overtaking.

The signs mark the zones on track where drivers can activate it.

Woman spotted lugging DRS sign through MRT station

TikTok user @unhingedaf posted an amusing clip on 6 Oct showing the woman casually carrying the massive DRS sign through a crowded MRT platform.

The video’s caption — “no because HOW????” — perfectly summed up the collective disbelief of netizens.

In the short 10-second clip, the woman can be seen navigating a sea of commuters, holding the towering white sign, which is almost as tall as she is.

Despite its size, she appeared completely unfazed, simply holding it upright as others walked around her.

At one point, she even paused for a quick breather before continuing on her way.

An image shared in the comments section later showed what appeared to be the same woman standing inside an MRT train, DRS sign still with her.

Netizens amused by unusual F1 ‘souvenir’

Naturally, the comments section was flooded with jokes and admiration for her audacity.

One user quipped that “everything can be a souvenir if you ask nicely”, attaching a photo of a tyre for good measure.

Another pointed out that technically, the woman didn’t do anything wrong as there were no signs saying “do not take signs”.

Some fans noted that F1 will reportedly phase out the DRS next season, so they probably won’t miss it.

Others admitted they’d always wanted a DRS sign of their own — just not badly enough to risk an arrest.

Other fans caught taking track memorabilia, too

Turns out, the DRS sign wasn’t the only thing that went missing.

Another TikTok user, @sue_enn, shared footage from 7 Oct showing F1 fans peeling decals off the race track walls.

A few even walked away with an exit sign, proudly holding it up as they strolled along the circuit.

According to the post, the souvenir hunt stretched from Zone 1 to Zone 4.

Also read: K-pop group Enhypen charms fans with Singlish at S’pore concert, meets Max Verstappen during F1 weekend

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @unhingedaf on TikTok & @sue_enn on TikTok.