F1 Driver Yuki Tsunoda Steers Sampan At MBS, Fans Joke He’s On Side Quest

F1 Driver Yuki Tsunoda Navigating Sampan At MBS On 13 Sep

The F1 Grand Prix weekend is nearly upon us, and drivers are currently in Singapore for the annual highly-anticipated event.

One of them, though, was recently spotted trying his hand at a different kind of vehicle at Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

A now viral TikTok video shows F1 driver Yuki Tsunoda steering a sampan with passengers on it, causing fans to joke that he was on a side quest.

F1 driver Yuki Tsunoda spotted steering sampan in MBS

A TikTok account posted footage of the unusual sight, sharing that it was “slightly random” — but a good surprise nonetheless.

The video started by showing Yuki rowing the sampan diligently with two people on board.

He seemed surprisingly adept at navigating through the water on board the boat, even giving the camera a wave.

The footage then showed him seated on the sampan with two other visitors and having a conversation with them.

The caption stated that he was bringing families across MBS on the sampan rides, although this remains unconfirmed.

A check on the MBS website shows that there’s a “Yuki Tsunoda Experience” package which includes an invite-only, unspecified event on Wednesday (13 Sep).

Judging by the date and by process of elimination, the invite-only event could very likely be the sampan rides.

Fans joke he is on side quest

Needless to say, fans were decidedly amused by the sight of Yuki on a sampan at MBS.

Some joked that he was doing side quests while being in Singapore for the nigh race.

Others called the ride the “Yuki Tsunoda Experience”, something we’d definitely sign up for without a second’s hesitation.

And of course, there were those who said Yuki was simply scouting locations for his restaurant.

For the uninformed, he had previously said it was his dream to own a restaurant — over winning a world championship in F1, even.

Regardless, it certainly is heartening to see Yuki enjoy the activities MBS has on offer.

Here’s to wishing him all the best for this weekend, the sampan having hopefully prepared him enough for it.

