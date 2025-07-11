5 lesser-known facts about Hazel Poa, the former NCMP who is one half of a political power couple

5 lesser-known facts about former NCMP Hazel Poa

In a post-election reorganisation, the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) announced on 5 July that its founder, Dr Tan Cheng Bock, and former Non-Constituency MP (NCMP) Hazel Poa have stepped down from the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC).

While she may not be as much of a household name as some other political figures, Hazel Poa has had a long and quietly impactful political journey — one that spans multiple parties, NCMP stints, and behind-the-scenes contributions.

As she takes a step back from the limelight, let’s look at some lesser-known facts about the woman often described as one of the more measured and strategic voices in Singapore’s opposition landscape.

1. First woman to become Secretary-General of NSP

In June 2011, shortly after contesting in the General Election as part of the National Solidarity Party (NSP), Ms Poa was elected as the party’s Secretary-General, making her the first woman to ever lead the opposition party.

Her designation broke ground in what has traditionally been a male-dominated opposition scene, and she served in that role until September 2013.

She stepped down citing health reasons, but even after resigning from leadership, she remained active in NSP for some time before moving on to other political platforms.

2. One half of a political power couple

Ms Poa is married to Tony Tan Lay Thiam, who is also politically active and not to be confused with the former President of Singapore.

The couple has contested together in multiple elections. In GE2011, they both ran under the NSP banner for Chua Chu Kang GRC.

They later joined the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) together in 2019 and actively participated in the party’s ground activities and planning.

In interviews, Ms Poa has described their relationship as “supportive,” with shared values and a mutual passion for public service.

In Singapore’s political scene, they remain one of the rare examples of a husband-and-wife team who have both actively run for office.

3. A vital part of three opposition parties

Over the years, Ms Poa has been part of the Reform Party (RP), NSP, and most recently, PSP.

She resigned from RP in 2011 due to disagreements with its leaders.

Ms Poa then left NSP in 2015 after the party chose to contest in MacPherson SMC, leading to a three-cornered fight that she felt was unwise.

After taking a hiatus from politics, she joined PSP in 2019 and became an NCMP after GE2020.

In 2024, the party appointed her as its secretary-general.

Where party loyalty may sometimes overshadow purpose, Ms Poa stands out as someone who is not afraid to make principled moves.

4. She was a scholar and former civil servant

Before entering the local political scene, Ms Poa was already a high achiever in Singapore’s public service.

A recipient of the Public Service Commission scholarship, she earned a first-class honours degree in mathematics from the University of Cambridge in 1992.

After graduating, she began her career in the civil service and later moved into the financial sector.

At one point, Ms Poa worked at the Ministry of Finance and the Prime Minister’s office, handling policy matters.

This background gave her a deep understanding of Singapore’s policy-making processes and bureaucratic mechanics, knowledge she would later bring into her roles as NCMP and party leader.

5. She is the proud mother of two adopted sons

Ms Poa and her husband chose to adopt two sons after not being able to have children of their own in the initial years of their marriage.

She has shared candidly that “adoption is one of the best decisions” she has ever made, and discussed navigating the emotional adjustments with both their immediate and extended family.

Her openness about this aspect of her life has resonated with many Singaporeans, shedding light on the emotional realities behind family-building and adoption.

Ms Poa said: “If you are looking to adopt, my advice would be to consider if you are able to put aside the fact that this is not your biological child.”

"Once you have deliberated over this, then I believe there should not be any hesitation in adopting," she added.

A quiet force in opposition politics

Ms Poa's political journey may not be filled with fiery speeches or viral headlines, but her impact is undeniable.

Whether it's breaking gender barriers, speaking up in Parliament, or standing by her principles — even if it means walking away — Ms Poa has proven herself to be a quiet but formidable force in Singapore's political landscape.

As she takes a pause to reflect on her next steps, many will be watching to see where her journey takes her next.