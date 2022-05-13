FairPrice At B1 Jurong Point To Close On 23 May, Level 3 Hypermarket Remains Open

FairPrice At Jurong Point B1 Will Close For Good Soon

Many Westies staying near Jurong Point may often get their groceries at the supermarket tucked in the basement of the mall. After all, it’s the easiest to access from the MRT station and bus interchange just one level above.

Sadly, the FairPrice supermarket will soon be closing its doors for good. Its last day of operation will be on 22 May 2022.

However, within the same mall, their 24-hour hypermarket on the third floor will still remain open.

FairPrice closing outlet at B1 Jurong Point

The news of the outlet’s closure was first shared by Facebook page Singapore Atrium Sale on 9 May.

In response to queries from MS News, a FairPrice spokesperson confirmed that they will indeed be closing their outlet at Basement 1 (B1) of Jurong Point.

The last day of operation will be 22 May 2022. In sharing the news, FairPrice also took the opportunity to thank all their customers for their support.

24-hour hypermarket on level 3 remains open

Jurong West residents need not fret, however, as they can still purchase their groceries at FairPrice Xtra within the same mall, on Level 3.

The hypermarket remains open for 24 hours daily, so you can pop over for a quick midnight snack too.

Here’s the outlet’s exact location so you’ll know where to find it:



FairPrice Xtra Jurong Point

Address: 63 Jurong West Central 3, #03-01 Jurong Point, Singapore 648331

Opening hours: 24 hours daily

Nearest MRT: Boon Lay Station

There are also other FairPrice stores nearby, at 221 Boon Lay Place and 399 Yung Sheng Road, for folks who don’t feel like visiting the mall.

Shoppers looking to purchase items in bulk can head over to their wholesale store located at FairPrice Hub at Joo Koon MRT.

Many more outlets in the West

The supermarket’s closure may undoubtedly upset many regulars. After all, the store has been there for them since Jurong Point first opened its doors 27 years ago.

Nevertheless, it’s reassuring that there are still many other options nearby for Westies to get their daily necessities.

We hope that folks will adjust to the changes and get their groceries at the other supermarkets in the vicinity.

