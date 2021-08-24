Lai Lai Kitchen Jurong Point Closes After 25 Years

Eateries that have been around for a long time often hold special places in our hearts, especially as a nation of foodies.

The news of the closure of Lai Lai Kitchen at Jurong Point thus broke many regular customers’ hearts. The shop owner’s daughter announced yesterday (23 Aug) to be their last day of operation.

After more than 20 years, she expressed on Facebook how grateful they were for all their customers.

Though not everyone may have heard of the shop, it certainly brought back many memories for nearby residents who probably frequented it.

Difficult decision to close down after more than 20 years

Facebook user Ms Susan See, apparently the daughter of Lai Lai Kitchen’s owner, shared about the shop’s closure on Monday (23 Aug).

She explained that “[t]he decision to cease operation[s] wasn’t an easy one to make.”

This was particularly because her father had put his heart and soul into the business, to provide customers with food of the best possible quality.

According to comments on Ms See’s post, Lai Lai Kitchen had been at Jurong Point since the mall first opened in 1996, and was the only shop that remained in the same spot all these years.

Though Ms See did not give a reason for the closure, she mentioned in several of her replies that her dad had decided to retire.

There also seem to be no plans for anyone in the family to take over the business yet.

Netizens reminisce good times at Lai Lai Kitchen

Like most iconic F&B shops that have closed, many patrons were sad to see Lai Lai Kitchen go.

This was especially so for customers who grew up eating their food.

Nonetheless, they were still grateful that they got to eat at Lai Lai Kitchen and hope Ms See’s father will enjoy his well-deserved retirement.

Have a good retirement

The decision to close down one’s business is definitely not easy. Nonetheless, with age catching up, it is perhaps time for Lai Lai Kitchen’s owner to have a good retirement.

Hopefully, he will be able to have more free time to do the things he enjoys.

To the owner of Lai Lai Kitchen, thank you for all your hard work in cooking delicious meals for the public.

