FairPrice Has 50% Off Selected Rice Products Till 1 May, Get Kitchen Staple From S$5.90

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

FairPrice Has 50% Off Selected Rice Products From 27 Apr To 1 May

As part of its commitment to keep prices affordable, FairPrice is slashing the prices of some essential products for the upcoming one-month period starting Thursday (27 Apr).

The products on sale will be ‘refreshed’ every week, with the first batch of products being rice.

Do note that the promotion is only valid for NTUC and Link Reward members.

50% off selected rice products for Link Rewards & FairPrice members

On Wednesday (26 Apr) night, NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng announced the products on promotion from 27 Apr to 1 May.

For the one-week period, two rice products will be available at half price at FairPrice supermarkets:

5kg FairPrice Golden Royal Dragon Thai White Fragrant Rice — S$5.90 (U.P. S$11.80)

10kg Golden Phoenix Thai Hom Mali Rice — S$13.45 (U.P. S$26.90)

To enjoy the deal, customers need only present their Link Rewards Card or pay with the FairPrice app to enjoy the deal.

The promotion is available online and at all FairPrice supermarkets. However, do note that each member is only eligible to two units of each promotional item.

To find out what else will be discounted in the following weeks, keep an eye on FairPrice’s website for updates.

Committed to keeping prices affordable for customers

As FairPrice Group enter it’s golden jubilee this year, Mr Ng says it remains committed to helping workers manage their daily expenses.

One way of doing so includes “moderating the price of rice” as the group did in its founding years five decades ago.

Ending his post, Mr Ng said that the group hopes to stay committed to doing so for the next 50 years and beyond.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ng Chee Meng on Facebook.