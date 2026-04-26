Faishal Ibrahim takes MRT to Malay Heritage Centre event due to traffic jam, draws mixed reactions

Faishal Ibrahim posts photo of himself riding MRT train to Malay Heritage Centre, draws comparisons to Pritam Singh

Netizens were amused by yet another social media photo of a politician riding on Singapore’s MRT trains, this time involving Senior Minister of State (SMS) Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim.

The minister said that a traffic jam made him switch to using the train as he rushed to an event.

Prof Faishal Ibrahim rides MRT, reaches Malay Heritage Ceremony launch on time

On 25 April, the Malay Heritage Centre (MHC) at Kampong Gelam had its official reopening ceremony.

Prof Faishal, who is also acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, was headed for the relaunch when he and his staff ended up stuck in a bad traffic jam.

“Made a quick switch to the train,” he explained on Facebook, with one photo showing the minister riding the train while dressed in traditional Malay clothing.

Fortunately, Prof Faishal “arrived just in time” for the ceremony.

He attended a cultural parade alongside Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong and Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo.

It marks the start of a nine-day festival at the Malay Heritage Centre, lasting until 3 May.

Netizens compare with recent politician sightings

However, netizens were quick to notice the trend of politicians riding public transport recently.

Earlier in April, Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh was spotted reading a newspaper on an MRT train.

A day later, on 10 April, Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Gan Kim Yong took a ride on the Punggol LRT.

Some commenters praised Prof Faishal for taking the train, with one saying it should be normalised to see politicians on public transport.

However, others were more sceptical, suggesting that such appearances could be performative.

One Redditor even joked that Parliament sessions might soon be held on the East-West Line.

Also read: Not your average commute: DPM Gan Kim Yong seen on LRT after Pritam Singh’s photo on MRT went viral

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Featured image adapted from Assoc Prof Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim on Facebook.