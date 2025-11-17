Fake doctor in Thailand gets arrested after running clinic illegally for 10 years

Fake doctor caught running illegal clinic for 10 years, finally gets arrested

A fake doctor in Bangkok, Thailand, was arrested by police after he had been running a clinic illegally for 10 years.

Officers also seized more than 6,000 patient records along with medical supplies and drugs, according to the Bangkok Post.

The suspect, identified as 50-year-old Boonwiwat, allegedly diagnosed illnesses, prescribed medicine and issued medical certificates despite not having a licence to practise.

He was arrested together with his 30-year-old assistant, Natthawut, during a police raid on Thursday (6 Nov).

Undercover officer receives MC for diarrhoea

Police began investigating after a resident complained that the Min Buri clinic was issuing medical certificates without proper credentials.

An undercover officer later visited the clinic, claiming he had a fever and sore throat. A man who introduced himself as “Dr Phong” examined him and diagnosed diarrhoea before issuing an MC under a fake name.

The officer paid 300 baht (S$12.04) for the diagnosis.

Police raid clinic, find suspect hiding upstairs

Following the sting operation, police entered the clinic and found assistant Natthawut manning the front desk.

When officers asked for the doctor on duty, he led them upstairs, where they found Boonwiwat lying on a bed.

The team brought him down for questioning and searched the premises.

Thousands of patient records seized

Inside the clinic, police found large quantities of medicine, saline solution, syringes, surgical tools and medical gowns. They also found 1,390 baht (S$55.79) in cash and over 6,000 patient records.

During questioning, Boonwiwat insisted he was a “real doctor” and had run the clinic for 10 years. However, he could only produce a licence in traditional Thai medicine, not a medical practitioner’s licence.

Police said he had been issuing prescriptions and MCs under the names of two actual doctors, who were not present at the clinic.

Assistant admits to giving injections

Investigators said the assistant, Natthawut, admitted he registered patients, dispensed medication and even administered injections.

He told police he learned how to inject patients from Boonwiwat and had been performing the procedures under his instructions.

Officers also spoke to a woman who had just received an injection at the clinic. They advised her to seek immediate treatment at a hospital, as the substance used was unknown.

Both men face several charges

Police have charged both men with multiple offences, including:

Practising medicine without authorisation

Operating a medical facility without a licensed practitioner

Forging and using false documents

Selling modern medicines without permission

Possessing controlled substances for distribution

Officers also learnt that Boonwiwat had closed two clinics in mid-September after finding out that health authorities planned inspections.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod.