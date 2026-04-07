M’sian-registered bus hit by falling sign at Woodlands Checkpoint, causing temporary traffic jam

Malaysian bus hit by falling sign at Woodlands Checkpoint, temporary traffic congestion during morning rush hour

A Malaysian-registered bus was hit by a falling road sign at Woodlands Checkpoint on Monday (6 April), causing a temporary traffic congestion.

The bus was travelling from Johor Bahru to Singapore at the time, and was believed to be carrying passengers.

ICA warns of potential delays after sign falls on vehicles

According to several netizens, at around 7.15am, a hanging road sign fell and landed on the bus, as well as another Malaysian-registered lorry.

No injuries were reported.

At 7.35am, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) issued a statement on Facebook, informing travellers of potential delays.

“An incident involving a damaged signage has occurred at the Causeway leading to Woodlands Checkpoint”, ICA said.

It also highlighted that the incident blocked both lanes.

However, just ten minutes later, ICA issued another statement saying that the damaged road sign had been removed and traffic had returned to normal.

According to an update from a netizen, the sign was eventually seen placed on the ground near a gantry.

Queues persist, some decide to walk instead

The traffic delays led some individuals to take a different route into Singapore instead.

Many on board buses stuck behind the incident eventually disembarked and headed to Woodlands Checkpoint on foot.

Checks by MS News on the Checkpoint.SG app at around 11am shows that queues to enter Singapore remain relatively heavy, at around 75-115 minutes.

Bus allegedly has S$1,200 in unpaid fines

The Facebook page SGRV FRONT MAN also reposted photos of the incident from an anonymous user.

The netizen pointed out that the Malaysian bus that was hit by the road sign allegedly had outstanding fines of over S$1,200.

This includes S$1,100 in fines by the Singapore Police Force, and a S$115 Urban Redevelopment Authority fine.

All of the fines were incurred during 2025.

SGRV FRONT MAN also quoted the netizen, who jokingly said that “heaven decided enough is enough.”

Also read: SMRT bus & lorry involved in accident near Woodlands Checkpoint, no injuries reported

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Featured image adapted from Zane Ng via 柔新关卡Both Checkpoint 分享站