S’pore woman who falsely accused man of rape after he refused to pay for sex gets 12 months’ probation

20-year-old woman gets probation for making false rape report after man refused to pay her S$1,200

A 20-year-old woman has been sentenced to 12 months of supervised probation for lodging a false rape report against a man who refused to pay her S$1,200 following consensual sex.

As part of her sentence, Claris Ling Min Rui must complete 60 hours of community service and observe a 10pm to 6am curfew, unless otherwise permitted by the Probation Services Branch.

Her parents also furnished a S$5,000 bond to ensure her good behaviour throughout the probation period.

Pleaded guilty to two charges

Ling, who was 19 at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty in September 2025 to two offences: providing false information to a public servant and using threatening words to cause alarm.

The offences arose from her encounter with a 43-year-old man she had met on the dating platform Sugarbook.

The two began chatting and later arranged to meet on 18 March 2025, with the man agreeing to pay her S$200.

That evening, they went for drinks before booking a hotel room along Orchard Road.

After consensual intercourse, Ling demanded S$1,200, which the man declined to pay. He instead offered S$500, which she rejected.

Upset by his refusal, Ling threatened to accuse him of rape and later went ahead with the threat, filing a false police report that she had been assaulted while drunk.

She also texted him shortly after, saying:

You’re f**ed.

CCTV footage disproved her claim

When police reviewed CCTV footage from the hotel, they found inconsistencies in Ling’s version of events.

Confronted with the evidence, she admitted around 2.10am the next morning that she had fabricated the story because the man would not pay the amount she wanted.

For giving false information to a public servant, Ling could have been jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.

She also faced up to six months’ imprisonment or a fine of up to S$5,000 for using threatening words to cause alarm.

Her lawyer said Ling had learned a hard lesson from the episode and that probation would allow her to reflect and take responsibility for her actions.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Malay Mail, for illustration purposes only.