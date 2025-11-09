14 families, including 3-month-baby, seek shelter inside drainage canal as Typhoon Kalmaegi hits Philippines

14 families shield themselves from Typhoon Kalmaegi by hiding inside drainage canal
14 families in the province of Dinagat Islands sought refuge in a drainage canal as Typhoon Kalmaegi struck Eastern Visayas and the northern portion of Mindanao in the Philippines on Monday (3 Nov).
According to the Daily Tribune, the residents who hid in the canal due to strong winds and heavy rainfall included children and even a 3-month-old baby.
From early evening on 3 Nov to the early hours of 4 Nov, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 4 — which meant wind speeds of 118 to 184km/h — was raised in the Dinagat Islands.
The province was also forecast to experience over 200mm of rainfall, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).
Families emerge from canal safely
Many netizens expressed worry about the residents’ — especially the infant’s — safety, raising concerns that they may get swept away by floodwaters inside the canal.
Some urged the residents to call for rescue, while others criticised them for not evacuating before the typhoon’s onslaught.
On 4 Nov, she posted an update saying all families who had sought refuge in the canal were safe.
1-year-old child swept away by flood in Cebu City
The families in the Dinagat Islands are not the only ones who sought shelter in an unconventional place.
In Marabut, Samar, in Eastern Visayas, about 50 people took shelter in a cave — something they do when strong typhoons hit the coastal town.
In separate news, a one-year-old child was reportedly swept away by floodwaters in Cebu City in Central Visayas.
The child’s body is currently at the Poblacion Pardo Barangay (Community) Hall, but the mother has yet to be identified or located.
Featured image adapted from Rudelyn Dayon via Daily Tribune on Facebook.