Family in Thailand discover S$72K father had hidden away before his death

Father in Thailand hides S$72,000 in cash, family members only find it after his death

A family in Udon Thani, Isan Province, Thailand was stunned after they found out that the father, who had just passed away, had stashed away 1.84 million baht (~S$72,500) in cash, alongside a gold necklace.

The family made the discovery after searching through an old toolbox he had used as storage.

According to Thairath, the 78-year-old man is survived by his 74-year-old wife and their three children.

Family recalls him living a frugal life

The couple had reportedly been married since 1970.

However, the deceased’s wife never suspected that he had saved up such a massive sum.

She recalled him living frugally, even often telling their relatives that they did not have much money.

She said the hidden fortune most likely came from years of saving, including from the sale of the assets he inherited.

The deceased’s family described him as a hardworking man.

Family will store the cash for later

The man first fell ill when he collapsed while doing community duties, 20 days before his death.

He returned home after receiving treatment at the local hospital.

Unfortunately, he passed away a few days later, on 13 June.

The couple’s eldest child, who is 54 years old, said his father always taught him to be thoughtful with his money.

“Save what we could and not spend beyond our means,” he recalled his father teaching him.

The family decided to deposit the deceased’s money in the bank to be used to care for his wife if she fell ill.

Also read: ‘Boils down to upbringing’: S’poreans discuss why inheritance disputes can turn ugly in some families



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Featured image adapted from โอเล่ อัศวินยักษ์แสด on Facebook.