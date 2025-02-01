Family from S’pore gets harassed in M’sia during CNY visit, husband injured

Man injured after family gets harassed in Malaysia during CNY visit

A family was violently harassed by strangers at their residence in Kampung Tengah, Kluang, Johor over Chinese New Year (CNY).

The victims — which included a 42-year-old Malaysian woman and her Singaporean husband — were staying in Malaysia as part of their CNY visiting.

According to China Press, the husband sustained multiple injuries while defending the home from the assailants.

Harassment escalates into violence over CNY

The victims told China Press that their home was targeted by two individuals starting on CNY eve on 28 Jan. The pair arrived in a Myvi armed with machetes and sticks.

On the first two days, they set off firecrackers to intimidate the family. Over the next couple of days, the harassment escalated to the point where the pair began smashing car windows.

As a result, the family was forced to defend their home armed with sticks.

The ensuing scuffle left the husband with bruises and cuts all over his body and head.

The wife said the family bore no grudges nor had any outstanding debts owed to loan sharks.

Additionally, their harassers left no note or gave any indication as to why they were attacking the family.

However, the woman did suspect that the two were hired to cause trouble.

One man arrested for the harassment

The wife’s Malaysian mother, who lives at the home, said this wasn’t the first time the harassment has occurred.

Residents of the house experienced similar incidents late last year.

The family believes the harassers may have targeted the wrong house.

“If they have found the wrong target, we hope they can stop harassing us,” they said.

On 31 Jan, police arrested a 37-year-old man believed to be connected to the case. According to China Press, the man has a criminal record and also tested positive for methamphetamines in his system.

Police are investigating him for causing harm using a weapon. If convicted, the man faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, fines, and caning.

Also read: KL condo unit catches fire after CNY fireworks seen coming from its balcony

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from China Press on Facebook.