S’porean family lets helper play ‘bottle game’ for CNY, she ends up winning S$500 ang bao

Helper in Singapore wins S$500 ang bao from ‘bottle game’

A helper in Singapore recently received a red packet containing S$500 from her employers after playing a ‘bottle game’.

On 30 Jan, content creator Marc — the helper’s employer — shared a video showing how the game went down, as well as the helper’s hilarious expression.

The video starts with the family’s young daughter telling Tini — the helper — that she was getting rewarded for her hard work.

“We are going to play a game and you can win money with this game,” said Marc.

Tini let out a wide smile upon hearing this, looking surprised yet frazzled. She also claimed that she was “not so good with games”.

Marc then placed three red packets on the table, each containing a different sum of money — S$200, S$500, and a month’s worth of her salary.

Tini stood at the edge of the table with the S$250 ang bao closest to her and was told to roll a bottle across the table. The ang bao that the bottle landed closest to was her reward.

She was given several practice rounds, during which she appeared stressed yet eager to play.

Helper wins S$500 ang bao after several tries

During the actual game, Tini rolled the bottle past the largest ang bao and off the table. Seeing the scene unfold, Tini dramatically slid down the wall with her hands on her head.

Tini was then allowed a second attempt, and she made sure to roll the bottle more cautiously. The bottle ended up stopping next to the ang bao containing S$500.

Clapping and pumping her fists, she gratefully accepted the S$500 ang bao.

“Thank you, thank you sir, thank you so much,” Tini exclaimed.

Viewers moved by family’s fun & generous reward

Viewers were moved by the family’s “kind and generous” reward for their helper.

Many expressed that this is a great example of how employers should treat their helpers.

Marc, in particular, was lauded for being a “good boss”, and that Tini was “lucky” to be working for the family.

One commenter also pointed out that the game gave Tini some “good memories” to look back on, as opposed to just giving her cash.

Employer hopes helpers gets treated with dignity & kindness

Speaking to MS News, Marc said the family share a wonderful relationship with their 42-year-old helper.

“We work incredibly well together as a team,” said the 32-year-old father.

Having been with the family for just over a year, Tini has already become an integral part of their family — someone they “deeply respect and appreciate.”

“She’s gone above and beyond for our family, and this was just a fun and simple way of saying thank you” — said Marc.

He added that the family will continue to do more for her in the future.

The father took the opportunity to urge other families to be kinder to their helpers:

Imagine leaving your family behind for, in most cases, two years at a time — that’s the equivalent of an entire National Service period without seeing your loved ones.

He hopes other families will show their helpers the patience, dignity, and kindness they deserve.

Marc also revealed that the largest of the three red packets contained about S$800.

