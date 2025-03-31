3 members of M’sian family killed after lorry overturns & crashes into cars, driver remanded

3 members of family killed & 4 others injured during crash on Malaysian highway

A lorry overturned and crashed into four cars on a Malaysian highway near Bentong on Sunday (30 Mar).

The horrific accident claimed the lives of three members of the same family and injured four others.

Lorry comes from opposite direction, crashes into cars

Dashcam footage of the accident, recorded at 4.44pm, shows a lorry seemingly coming out of nowhere from the opposite direction.

It then overturned, crashing into cars along the road, seemingly crushing one of them flat.

The crash left a trail of destruction, with several cars wrecked.

Accident involved 5 vehicles

The authorities were alerted to the accident at about 4.55pm, said the Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) in a Facebook post.

It occurred at KM50.7 of the East Coast Highway heading towards Kuantan, and involved five vehicles:

a five-tonne lorry

a Honda Accord

a Proton Waja

a Proton Saga

a Subaru

A team from the Bentong Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the location with rescue vehicles.

3 family members killed in crash with lorry

Unfortunately, an adult male and two adult women in the Honda were killed.

They were identified by Free Malaysia Today (FMT) as 29-year-old Wong Kean Yeap, his 34-year-old sister Hwee Moon and their 61-year-old mother Lee Lai Cheng.

Special rescue tools were used to extract them from the Honda Accord, said JBPM.

3 family members of those killed injured in lorry crash

Three other family members were in the car — 33-year-old man, a five-year-old boy, and a three-year-old girl. They were sent to a hospital in Bentong.

The lorry driver was also injured and sent to a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, eight other people — the drivers and passengers of the other three vehicles and the 29-year-old lorry attendant — emerged unscathed.

Lorry driver remanded for four days

The lorry driver, a 52-year-old man, was arrested on the same day.

On Monday (31 March), he was remanded for four days to assist in investigations into the offence of causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

Bentong Police Chief Zaiham Kahar told FMT that the driver has a record of four previous offences.

He tested negative for drugs, he added.

Also read: 2-year-old toddler among 5 casualties who died in chain vehicle collision in M‘sia

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @anthraxxx781 on X and Bomba & Penyelamat Negeri Pahang on Facebook.