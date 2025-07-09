Family of 7 in Thailand ride motorcycle with child barely hanging onto mum

Family of 7 in Thailand ride motorcycle dangerously with children barely hanging on

Shocking images showing a family of seven riding dangerously on a motorcycle in Thailand have elicited anger online.

At least two of the children can be seen with their feet dangling in the air, while another child appears to be barely hanging onto his mother.

Shared by the Phuket Times on Sunday (6 July), the post has since garnered over 11,000 likes and over 1,800 comments on Facebook.

Family travel on motorcycle dangerously

In the photo, the lady seated at the back — presumably the mother — was seen holding at least two toddlers.

The two toddlers have their feet dangling in the air. One of them appears to be barely hanging on, with his torso exposed as he seemingly slips from his mother’s grasp.

Between the mum and the driver sat a man or an older teenager in a white T-shirt.

He was seen hanging onto the rider with his head leaning on the rider’s back.

Two other children rode on either side of the rider, with one squished between the two men.

In addition to the sheer number of passengers, there also appears to be a significant number of items in the front basket.

To make things worse, none of the seven individuals were wearing helmets.

In the caption, Phuket Times said the family were heading into a tunnel. In Thailand, motorcycles are often prohibited from using underpasses for safety reasons.

Netizens enraged by sight

The images were met with rage online.

One commenter went so far as to urge the couple to consider using birth control.

Another called for arrests to be made, warning of the potential mayhem that could result from an accident.