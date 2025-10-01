Charles Leclerc greeted by massive crowds at PUMA 313@Somerset, fans wait up to an hour

Huge crowd outside PUMA Singapore flagship store as fans flock to see Charles Leclerc

It was shoulder-to-shoulder outside PUMA’s flagship store at 313@Somerset on Tuesday (30 Sept), as fans packed the mall hoping to catch a glimpse of Charles Leclerc.

The Formula 1 star — affectionately dubbed the “Prince of Ferrari” — was in Singapore for his ambassador role with the brand, and anticipation was sky-high.

Some fans reportedly waited more than an hour for the chance to see the 27-year-old Monégasque driver in person.

By the time Leclerc arrived at 4pm, the mall was awash in Ferrari red and yellow.

Clips online showed fans craning their necks and holding their phones aloft, desperate to capture proof they were breathing the same air as him.

Fans squeeze in for a glimpse of Leclerc

One fan joked in the comments that they “saw more phones than” Leclerc, capturing the packed-like-sardines atmosphere.

Another TikTok clip showed the crowd from above, with people lining the upper floor’s railing for a better view.

Luckily for the original poster (OP), she managed to spot Leclerc as he descended the escalator of the duplex store.

He even smiled and waved at fans through the glass.

“How does it feel like to BREATHE the same air as him?!” she captioned her post.

Meanwhile, another fan outside the store said she had waited “a whole hour” for “10 seconds of the legend”.

Leclerc set to race at the Singapore Grand Prix

Leclerc has secured five podium finishes this season and eight career race wins so far — though a victory in Singapore still eludes him.

Fans can catch him in action at the Singapore Grand Prix on the Marina Bay Street Circuit from 3 to 5 Oct.

