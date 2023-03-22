Farrer Park Mutton Soup Stall Closing After 35 Years, Elderly Hawkers Can’t Withstand Physical Toll

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Kong Kee Mutton Soup At Farrer Park To Close For Good On 31 Mar

It’s not uncommon to find people who’re not too fond of the gamy flavour associated with mutton.

But for those who swear by the meaty ‘aroma’, Kong Kee Mutton Soup at Farrer Park is an institution that has been around for ages.

Sadly, the stall located across City Square Mall is set to shutter for good at the end of March after operating for 35 years.

The elderly hawkers behind the stall reportedly claimed they could no longer withstand the physical toll of running the business.

Mutton soup stall at Farrer Park to close after 35 years

Earlier this month, food blog Sethlui.com reported that Kong Kee Mutton Soup at 165 Kitchener Road is set to close at the end of March 2023.

The stall has been operating for around 35 years and is known for its fragrant herbal soup and fall-off-the-bone meat.

Run by Mr Chen and his wife, Madam Xie, both 66, the stall was originally located at Jalan Besar Market and shifted to its current location last July.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Madam Xie said her husband would arrive at the stall at about 5am to boil the broth so they could open for business at 10am.

The stall operates for about 10 hours and closes at about 8.30pm daily, except on Sundays when the stall is closed.

Elderly couple cites bodily pains & finger numbness

But as the pair enter their golden years, they can no longer withstand the long working hours and the physical toll of running the stall.

“My husband and I can longer stand for long periods. Otherwise, our backs and feet will start hurting,” said Madam Xie. “Our fingers will also become numb after using knives for long periods.”

As such, the couple decided to retire and wind up their business for good on 31 Mar.

Even though the couple has four children, they reportedly have their own job and are unwilling to take over the stall.

The couple also said they do not plan on ‘selling’ their formula as they do not wish to deal with the formalities.

Despite operating for more than three decades, Madam Xie said she has no issues letting go:

In life, it’s important to be able to let go of things.

If you’d like to head down for one last bowl of mutton soup at the stall, here are the deets:

Kong Kee Mutton Soup

Address: 165 Kitchener Road Singapore 208532

Opening hours: 10am – 9.30pm (Mon to Sat)

Nearest MRT: Farrer Park

We wish Mr Chen and Madam Xie a happy retirement ahead. If you know anyone who frequents the shop often, be sure to tag them in the comments so they know about the closure.

