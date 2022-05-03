Johor Café Is A Secluded Gem Amid Lush Greenery, Serves Ice Cream In Bamboo Branches

Fat Bamboo Café In Johor Offers Ice Cream In Bamboo Branches

Now that weekend shopping trips to Johor are finally a reality, what are the places that should be on your bucket list? We’ve found a secluded nook that can help you beat the heat with delectable desserts.

Located in Putuo Village in Johor – a 42km journey from JB Sentral – Fat Bamboo Café 肥竹咖啡馆 is a little gem surrounded by lush greenery. In keeping with its bamboo theme, its ice cream and drinks are literally served in bamboo branches.

If you’re looking to spend your weekends in a café with a rural landscape, here’s where you need to head next.

Fat Bamboo Café is a secluded paradise in Johor

Head to Fat Bamboo Café, and you’ll find a secluded hideaway surrounded by the beauty of nature⁠. It’s where workaholics who are tired of urban cityscapes can enjoy a change of scene and pace.

True to its name, the interior is decorated with bamboo furniture and tall glass-paned windows that offer an overview of the lush paradise outside.

Feel free to hang out with friends at the rustic bamboo tables and seats while enjoying a bottle of cold latte.

You’ll have a great time chilling with your squad after spending hours browsing retail stores for cheap finds.

Offers ice cream served in bamboo branches

The main highlight of the café is its drinks and desserts serviced in eco-friendly “cups” made of bamboo.

Its Classic Japan Matcha or Signature Bamboo Charcoal Choc, which are priced at S$3.17 (RM10) each, is a must-try. Whichever you choose, you’re bound to feel energised once you return to your hotel or the city.

Looking for a treat that can help you beat the heat? Try the matcha ice cream served in bamboo branches and take a pic for the ‘gram too.

Pair it with the Matcha Mousse Cake or Blueberry Cheesecake, which will surely satisfy your sugar cravings.

Chill in Fat Bamboo Café with lush greenery

Fat Bamboo Café is 90 minutes away from Singapore by car.

Address: 1488 Jalan Kampung Felda Taib Andak Off, 94, 81000 Kulai, Johor, Malaysia

Opening hours: 9.30am to 5.30pm daily

Contact number: +60 11-2200 1818

If you’re craving a little of life’s simple luxuries, a brief afternoon in this café is all you need. Do stop by whenever you’re looking to relax in a secluded paradise away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Featured image adapted from Putuo Village on Facebook and yammyam_sh on Instagram.