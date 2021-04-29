Museum Of Ice Cream Has A Pink Retail Pop-Up At Orchard Till 27 May

With the long weekends coming up due to Labour Day, perhaps taking a trip down to Orchard to visit a pop-up store by the Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) is in order.

Besides getting IG-worthy shots of the pink-themed installation, visitors will get a chance to taste locally-inspired ice cream and craft beer.

Photo courtesy of MOIC

The pop-up store will be open to the public from tomorrow (30 Apr) to 27 May.

Museum of Ice Cream pop-up looks pretty in pink

For the month of May, MOIC has transformed Design Orchard into a pink lover’s dream.

Photo courtesy of MOIC

The retail showcase located in the heart of town offers a preview of what’s to be expected at MOIC’s official debut in Dempsey this August.

Novel ice cream flavours by The Ice Cream & Cookie Co

Apart from the beautifully done up aesthetics of the pop-up store, ice cream lovers should definitely swing by to check out locally-inspired flavours by homegrown band The Ice Cream & Cookie Co.

The purple iPhone isn’t the only thing trending in that colour, as this Taro Milk Tea ice cream surely tastes as pretty as it looks.



Taro Milk Tea Ice Cream

Photo courtesy of MOIC

But if you’d like to go all pink to fit the theme, the Lychee Bandung ice cream looks the part, and will offer a refreshing kick.

Lychee Bandung Ice Cream

Photo courtesy of MOIC

Each cup retails for $6. These unique flavours will definitely be a change of pace from your basic chocolate and vanilla-flavoured ice creams.

Craft beer lovers unite

Besides a scoop of ice cream to combat Singapore’s sweltering heat, nothing beats downing a can of beer — only if you’re of age of course.

Brewlander, a local brewery that specialises in craft beer, will also be making an appearance at the MOIC Orchard pop-up.



Pink Guava & Raspberry Beer – $7.90/can

Photo courtesy of MOIC

Look out for the adorable beer cans with pink Merlion and rainbow motifs as those contain delicious Pink Guava & Raspberry beer specially brewed by Brewlander.

Find your zen zone & try out yoga at the pop-up

Besides providing ice cream and beer, MOIC will also be collaborating with ClassPass to offer visitors a yoga session at the venue overlooking Orchard.

Participants can end the session off with a complimentary cup of ice cream or a 330ml can of craft beer.

Interested parties can sign up via the ClassPass app or website.

The timings are as follows:

1 May, 9am – 10am

9 May, 9am – 10am

12 May, 6pm – 7pm

23 May, 9am – 10am

25 May, 6pm – 7pm

Prices start from 10 ClassPass credits.

Yogis can also purchase exclusive pink Kydra activewear at the pink oasis.

Photo courtesy of MOIC

A paradise for pink fanatics

Pink is undeniably a favourite colour among many people — men and women alike, so jio bae or your BFFs to MOIC’s pop-up event soon.

Even if you’re not a huge fan of the colour, drop by to show your support for homegrown brands, and their unique products.

Will you be checking out the free pop-up at Orchard? Let us know in the comments.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images courtesy of Museum of Ice Cream.