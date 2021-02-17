Limited-Edition Taiwan Strawberry Yogurt Beer Now Available In Singapore

Many would agree that alcoholic beverages with ‘colourful’ flavours often result in delightful strokes on our palate.

While KOI will be introducing a zhnged-up rum-infused bubble tea come March, Singaporeans can now indulge in a strawberry yogurt-flavoured beer from Taiwan.

As the flavoured beer is introduced in time for Chinese New Year (CNY), it’ll be available on a while-stocks-last basis.

CNY edition beer has refreshing taste

On 29 Jan, Taiwan Beer released the winter-edition alcohol for Singapore that’s exclusive for the CNY period.

Dubbed with the punny name “有個美莓”, the adorable beer refers to both “a pretty girl” and its sweet strawberry flavour.

Made from freshly harvested and cold press extracted strawberries, this unique beer combines both fruity sweetness and a tinge of sour yogurt.

The collision of flavours is guaranteed to leave a refreshing and memorable tang on your palate.

According to Taiwan Beer, this alcoholic beverage contains just 3.5% alcohol, which is perfect for your light-hearted social drinking sessions.

Strawberry yogurt beer available online & in physical outlets

Due to overwhelming popularity, the canned beer is already sold out on Shopee.

Fortunately, you can still get it at liquor store OleOle Singapore. It comes in a bundle of 6 priced at $18.50 coming to around $3 per can.

Alternatively, they are also available at OleOle Singapore’s physical outlets at Harbourfront Centre, IMM, and Jewel Changi.

Cop them before it gets sold out

Since it’s only available for a limited time, we expect overwhelming demand in the period to come.

If you are keen on giving the innovative flavour a try, do get your fix before it gets sold out.

