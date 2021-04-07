Museum Of Ice Cream Among 3 New Attractions Opening In Singapore This Year, Says STB

Singaporeans are obsessed with Insta-worthy places, and they’d go to places just to capture beautiful pictures for the ‘gram.

Museum of Ice Cream in the United States is one such location.

If you’ve been wanting to go there but had your plans dashed due to the pandemic, we have news for you. Pretty soon, we’ll be able to visit the sweet-inspired wonderland in our very own city.

On Wednesday (7 Apr), the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) announced that the US-based Museum of Ice Cream will launch in Singapore in 2021.

Museum of Ice Cream in New York City

Source

The company has not officially confirmed its upcoming attractions yet, but here’s what you could expect based on what we’ve seen from its US counterpart.

Museum of Ice Cream has sprinkle pools

The Museum of Ice Cream in New York has immersive exhibition spaces that defy your imagination.

Source

Their most popular attraction is the aptly named Sprinkle Pool where you can slide down towards a bed of sprinkles or lie down to make sprinkle angels.

Source

Dessert lovers need to see their banana split exhibit featuring several pink and yellow bananas hanging from the ceiling.

Source

Our MRTs got an ox-picious facelift last Chinese New Year. But if you wanted to see a train cabin decked in pastel pink, then you might find it in this destination.

Source

Interesting desserts & snacks

Of course, a trip to a dessert-themed museum isn’t complete without yummy treats.

While they have not confirmed their menu details yet, their US branch has interesting ice cream flavours. We’re hoping to grab a tub of their sprinkle pools, nana banana, chocolate crush, as well as their sweet specialty sundaes.

Source

For those of us who regularly crave a sweet cocktail mix, you can probably get a taste of their strawberry mojitos or spicy watermelon margaritas.

Source

STB to open more attractions

STB has also announced the upcoming opening of 2 attractions, Slingshot and SkyHelix Sentosa.

Located in Clarke Quay, Slingshot is expected to be Asia’s tallest thrill ride when it opens during the latter part of this year.

Source

Nature lovers who love to gaze at our scenic skies can get a panoramic view of Sentosa and the Southern Waterfront at SkyHelix Sentosa in 2022.

Source

Welcoming new, bustling attractions in our city

The Museum of Ice Cream is an exciting addition to our long list of local attractions. We’re looking forward to soaking in their sprinkle pools and feasting in their interesting desserts.

In the past year, locals may have been saddened by the current travel restrictions. While the future of travel remains uncertain, at least we can look forward to new exciting destinations in our city.

Featured image adapted from Museum of Ice Cream on Instagram and is for illustration purposes only.