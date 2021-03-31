Circuit Tiki At Resorts World Singapore Has Indoor Karting Circuit From 2 Apr – 30 Jun

Watching heart-pounding F1 races fuels our need for speed and exhilarating experiences. Now, thrill-seekers can also cross the finish line themselves with the launch of Sentosa’s latest indoor attraction.

Resorts World Singapore (RWS), in collaboration with KF1 Karting, will soon be launching Circuit Tiki — Singapore’s first-ever indoor karting circuit.

The attraction will be open from this Friday (2 Apr) to 30 Jun 2021 at RWS East Carpark, allowing speed demons to live their Mario Kart dreams while competing with their mates.

Indoor Karting Circuit at RWS comprises 550-metre track

Circuit Tiki is an up-and-coming attraction from RWS and KF1 Karting — the organisation behind the Go-Kart track located near Turf Club.

The 550-metre track comprises 23 twists and turns that will test participants’ driving skills.

Safe to say, this is going to be far more challenging than the circuit we all had to familiarise ourselves with in order to obtain our driving licenses.

Race against buddies

While we have yet to get a sneak peek of the upcoming attraction, chances are it’ll be similar to previous events hosted by KF1 at their state-of-the-art facility.

F-1 fans can look forward to slipping on racing helmets like a pro and manoeuvring around tight corners in the sleek go-karts.

Perhaps the countless hours spent playing Mario Kart will help racers conquer the winding circuit and seal the victory against your buddies.

Price start from $18 for beginners

For safety reasons, KF1 Karting has listed several requirements for participants,

Valid driving or motorcycle license required for riding Advanced Go-Karts.

Minimum height of 1.4 metres

Must be wearing covered shoes

Participants must wear hairnets and helmets provided by KF1

Tickets cost $28 for beginners (up to 25km/h) and $35 for advanced drivers (up to 40km/h). RWS members can also enjoy discounted rates at $18 and $25 respectively.

Interested participants can pre-book their slots by calling 6252 0777 or by reaching out via email to rws@kf1karting.com.

Tickets can also be bought on-site from the ticketing counter, subject to availability.

Open from 10am-10pm

Circuit Tiki is located at Resorts World Sentosa’s East Carpark.

Address: 8 Sentosa Gateway, RWS Carpark East, Singapore 098269

Date: 2 Apr to 30 Jun 2021

Time: 10am – 10pm daily

Website: Circuit Tiki @ RWS

Fulfil Mario Kart dreams

Circuit Tiki offers an opportunity for visitors to test their Mario Kart skills IRL while challenging their buddies.

We bet the experience will be pretty well-received among Singaporeans, so we advise booking a slot ASAP if you’re keen.

