Fat Cat Arcade Treasure Hunt Has Free Game Tokens & Toys For The Whole Family

You’ve probably rediscovered many Singaporean attractions by now, and are thinking of other places to bring the fam to.

Well, a trip to Fat Cat Arcade should be on the books, especially if you’re looking for an exciting time and free rounds of play.

Earning the complimentary game tokens requires some action, as the arcade is hosting a Treasure Hunt, where you can also win free toys.

Here’s how you can participate and reap the benefits.

Fat Cat Arcade Treasure Hunt lets you win free toys

Like any classic arcade, Fat Cat Arcade is hard to miss with its enticing neon lights and a wide variety of games such as Basketball Toss and claw machines.

Deciding whether to treat the kiddos to all that fun may be hard for some parents, so why not let a wheel make the decision for you?

Try your luck by spinning a virtual Wheel of Happiness to find out what tier of prizes you can stand to win — rainbow, silver, gold or diamond.

To redeem the toy, you’d have to make your way to QO North Hub and enter the Playground, where kids aren’t the only ones who can have fun.

There, you’ll find yourselves in a pastel playground paradise, with a baby blue, pink, and purple ball pit. Appoint a family member with the sharpest eye to dive into the ball pit to find a free toy.

Mum, dad, and the siblings can cheer on from the side while kor kor joins jie jie and try their best to spot a labelled toy hidden in the play area.

Get your war cries on as they race against a 3-minute time limit to find something the whole fam would love. We bet everyone will erupt in cheers when they appear with prize in hand, held up Lion King-style.

But before chiong-ing home with it, make sure to check the label first, as you can only claim the prize according to your tier.

Toys come with free, pre-loaded Fat Cat Arcade Ticket Card

Seeing the little ones squeal over their loot may put a smile on your face, but a free arcade ticket card will boost your joy even more.

With every toy won, you’ll get an exclusive limited-edition Fat Cat Arcade Ticket Card containing 50 pre-loaded tokens worth $9.

Image courtesy of Qiren Organisation

The tokens will allow you to play 6 to 8 games depending on the game types, so you’ll be in for a whale of a time on your next Fat Cat Arcade visit.

There’s even a special token exchange rate cardholders can enjoy—we hear it’s not available to members of the public without the card.

Pick the outlet nearest to you, so you can save energy on travelling to slay all the games you intend to play:

Djitsunmall Bedok – 445 Bedok North Street 1, #02-01, Singapore 469661

313 @ Somerset – 313 Orchard Rd, #05 – 05, Singapore 238895

Both branches open till late on most days of the week, which means that you can jio the fam for some games after a hearty dinner.

Play & win at QO North Hub

While arcades are where we’d typically go for games galore, you might want to stop by QO North Hub first, to redeem free tokens for those games.

Here’s how to get there, so you can participate in their Treasure Hunt:

QO North Hub

Address: 6 Woodlands Square, Woods Square Tower 2, Level 10, #01 to #06 & Level 11, Singapore 737737

Opening hours: 9am – 6pm daily, Treasure Hunt only from 10am-5pm

Nearest MRT: Woodlands Station (Exit B)

Remember to sign up for the Treasure Hunt via the link here, before making the trip there.

Anyone can register, but the person who does will have to be present for the Hunt and redemption itself.

Have fun & play multiple games with the fam

Engaging in fun, collaborative activities with the entire family may be less common now that everyone has their own phone screens.

But taking a break from the virtual world and having a go at old-school arcades will be a breath of fresh air for everyone.

Double the excitement by challenging yourselves to a Treasure Hunt, and claiming the sweet prize to even more games afterwards.

We can guarantee that not only the kiddos, but parents too, will go home with smiles on their faces.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Qiren Organisation.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Clement Sim.