Father in Thailand attends class in place of sick son, blends in with other students

Father takes part in school lesson for sick son

A father in Thailand went viral after he attended a class in place of his son who was unwell, reports Thai news outlet Honkrasae.

In a clip, the man is seen sitting in a classroom, blending in with other young students at Ban Sompoi School in Mae Sot District, Tak Province.

The father, Mr Aphee (name transliterated from Thai), told the teacher that his son became ill after having troubles sleeping due to his sprained hand.

He had suffered the injury while playing sepak takraw.

Rather than let his child fall behind in lessons, he showed up at school and asked if he could attend class on his son’s behalf.

The teacher, now acting school principal Ms Maneerat Khiew-ngam, agreed with a smile and even marked the boy as present.

Former student back in class as father

As it turns out, Mr Aphee was once a student of Ms Maneerat.

So when class started, the teacher found herself doing something extraordinary — teaching both her current students and a former student-turned-parent at the same time.

The whole scene created a warm and delightful classroom atmosphere, with everyone smiling and enjoying the moment.

The story has since gone viral online, with netizens praising the father’s dedication and the school’s open and welcoming spirit.

