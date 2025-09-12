Father dresses up as frog to earn money at M’sia night market, dances while carrying his toddler

Father dresses up as frog & dances at night market to earn money

A man wearing a pink frog costume while dancing at a night market in Cameron Highlands, Malaysia, recently went viral on TikTok.

However, what caught netizens’ attention was not his bright costume, but the toddler strapped across his chest.

At one point, the clueless boy even danced with his father and blew a flying kiss at a passerby.

Netizens touched by dancing father-and-son duo

The video, posted by TikTok user @schafeeqaz earlier this week, has garnered over 1.5 million views at the time of writing.

In the video caption, the OP shared that she bawled after “seeing that a great father was behind the frog mascot”.

“When we feel our life is difficult, there are actually people who have it harder than us,” she expressed, adding, “It’s just that we don’t know how to be content.

She then urged others to support the father and son if they ever visit the night market.

Other netizens were similarly moved by the father’s hard work and the child’s innocence.

They even asked the OP to post the father’s QR code so they could send money to help his family.

One user, who claimed to be a friend of the boy’s father, identified him as Yassin and stated that the boy was one year and eight months old.

Father says toddler likes to tag along

Later, the father posted photos on his TikTok account and thanked the public for their well-wishes.

Yassin shared that his son, Yunus, likes to tag along when he goes to work at the night market.

He also defended his wife after netizens accused her of being lazy and neglecting their son.

“She has fought to give birth to my child by caesarean section, and I really want to take Yunus with me,” he explained.

