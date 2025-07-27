M’sian delivery rider changes baby diaper at petrol station, had brought them along to work

Malaysian delivery rider changes baby diaper at petrol station, takes care of kids while working

A Malaysian delivery rider has warmed netizens’ hearts with a clip of him changing his baby’s diaper at a petrol station. The post was shared by a popular social media page where commenters also began sharing stories about the rider in question.

The post where the photo originally went viral has since garnered over 50,000 likes and 893 comments since it was posted on 24 July.

Rider changes diaper at petrol station

The photo shows a man hunched over with three kids in tow. One baby hangs onto the man as he changes another’s diaper using his motorcycle seat as a makeshift table. The other child can be seen nearby exploring the surroundings.

In the post caption, the netizen who provided the image to the page said they were surprised when the man had pulled into the station not to refuel, but simply to change his baby’s diaper.

Wanting to help out, the netizen approached the man and offered him to use their car to change the diaper. Not wanting to trouble others, the man politely declined the generous offer.

“I just felt so sorry for him,” the netizen said. “But I respected his space and simply wished them well.”

Some netizens claim to know the man

According to WeirdKaya, the post quickly captured attention online.

Some commenters even claimed to know the man and shared more of what is alleged to be his story. The rider is seemingly often seen going out with his wife and children. Sadly, his wife is disabled with one of her arms amputated because of a traffic accident.

All this prompted many Malaysians to want to seek out the man to offer him support. However, others also warn that this may be a potential scam.