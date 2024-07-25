Father of 11-year-old S’porean girl looking for missing child, offering S$1,000 reward

Father of missing girl says wife took her away & refused to disclose their whereabouts

The father of an 11-year-old Singaporean girl has taken out an ad in the newspaper to look for his missing child whom he last saw on Monday (22 July).

He said the girl, Vera Feng, was taken away from a hotel in Marine Parade by her mother, who has refused to disclose their whereabouts.

Missing girl taken by mother from home in Taiwan: Father

Speaking to 8world News, 50-year-old Mr John Feng (冯家泽) said due to work, he lived in Taiwan with his wife and daughter, who are all Singaporeans.

On 4 July, he had just finished showering at their home in Taiwan when he found that his wife and daughter had left without a word.

He called his family in Singapore, who told him that his wife and daughter had returned to Singapore.

Father briefly reunited with daughter

Mr Feng came back to Singapore on 8 July, he said, and managed to locate his wife and daughter on 18 July.

He met up with them the next day and took Vera to the Grand Mercure Roxy hotel in Marine Parade.

He asked his wife to stay there with them but she refused, he added.

However, she appeared to have changed her mind, saying on Monday (22 July) that she was willing to live with them.

Girl goes missing from hotel

That morning, the family were at the hotel’s swimming pool, and Mr Feng intended to take them for lunch after that.

When he realised he’d left his sunglasses in the room, Vera and her mother went back to get them at about 12 noon while he stayed in the lobby to settle the bill.

However, when he’d waited for them for a while, he returned to the room and found that they were gone — and so were Vera’s clothes.

He called his wife, but she refused to pick up, he said. Instead, she sent him a text message the next day saying she would bring the girl back “in a few days”.

The last time she said that he managed to find them more than 10 days later, he added.

This time, his family couldn’t get in touch with her either.

Couple had discussed divorce before

Mr Feng said that the couple had brought up the topic of divorce before.

But after all that has now happened, he hoped to tell her that it would be better to sit down for a heart-to-heart talk.

His wife’s family all live in Malaysia except for her older sister, who lives in Singapore, he said. But he doesn’t know how to contact her.

Father takes out ad to find missing girl

Desperate to find Vera, Mr Feng has taken out an ad in The Straits Times to appeal for information on her whereabouts.

He’s also offering a S$1,000 reward to anybody who can help find her.

Vera’s mother has not responded to any of 8world’s attempts to contact her.

Featured image courtesy of John Feng.