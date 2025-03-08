Father in Japan becomes skilled at arranging flowers after 3 years of decorating shrine of late daughter

Father in Japan continues to place flowers at shrine of daughter who died from brain haemorrhage

A grieving father in Japan developed an unexpected skill after diligently arranging flowers for his deceased daughter’s shrine over three years.

In a viral post on X that has gained more than 20 million views, over 400 commenters praised the dad for his unwavering love for his late daughter through the years.

Father in Japan arranges flowers next to photos of late daughter

The man’s post showed a simple but homely shrine placed in front of numerous photos of the girl.

The flowers in question were arranged neatly at the side, their colours complementing one another perfectly.

In the caption, the father said:

For three years, I’ve been consistently offering flowers without fail, so I feel like I’ve gotten pretty good at arranging them myself.

Japan netizens praise father, drawn by flowers & story of late daughter

The post received a generous amount of praise and support, as well as sympathy for the father.

Many who stumbled onto the post said they read his story after being drawn by the beautiful flowers.

“When I saw how beautiful the flowers are, I couldn’t help but wonder what happened to someone so young,” said one netizen who was motivated to trawl through the account’s old posts.

He couldn’t help but empathise with the pain the father endured, adding:

With a dad who loves her this much, your daughter must be so happy in heaven.

Others also shared similar stories of loss, sympathising with the OP.

Daughter suddenly collapsed after head hurt

The father’s sad story began on 17 Dec 2021, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

That day, he posted that his daughter was fighting for her life.

In a subsequent post, he described the moment his daughter suddenly collapsed right in front of his eyes. “We were playfully joking with each other when she suddenly said her head hurt,” he said.

She then groaned loudly in pain as her movements became erratic. Just a few minutes later, she had lost the ability to make a sound.

“I’m so glad I was able to call an ambulance right away,” he added.

Daughter diagnosed with brain haemorrhage

At the hospital, she underwent more than one surgery and fell into a coma.

The doctors told him that his daughter had suffered a brain haemorrhage due to an arteriovenous malformation — a condition where blood vessels are improperly formed during or shortly after birth, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

The man described the condition as akin to his daughter carrying around a ticking time bomb.

Father kept his hopes up

Although things looked dire, the man kept his hopes up. He began reading a book by the survivor of a brain haemorrhage, detailing the road to recovery.

Determined to help his daughter recover, he said he would give the book to her when she woke up and would read it to her if she couldn’t read.

He also recalled the close relationship he had with his daughter, revealing that when he separated from his wife, they lived apart for a while but the girl ran away from home to move in with her father.

He also continued to spend time with her at the hospital and let her listen to her favourite videos.

Daughter passes away aged 20

Sadly, his daughter passed away at the young age of 20, he announced on 14 Feb 2022, about two months after she collapsed.

In the days that followed, he reflected on her life.

“If there was a time limit to begin with, maybe I should be grateful that we even got to spend 20 years together,” he wistfully said.

When he collected her ashes a couple of days later, he cried over the fact that this was how she returned home.

“I kept telling her to come home soon, but I didn’t mean for her to return as ashes,” said the grieving father.

Although the initial shock has largely subsided, the man continues to diligently care for the symbol of his daughter’s memory.

Years on, he still cannot help but buy snacks featuring her favourite anime characters to place next to the shrine.

Featured image adapted from @Ironvalley on X and X.