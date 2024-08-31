Teen in Thailand escapes from boyfriend’s abusive father, stranger hurt for trying to help

Thai father pummels man who prevented him from assaulting teen

A man in Thailand was hurt earlier this week after being involved in a public altercation.

Footage of the incident has been broadcast on Thai media, showing two men brawling until one of them was knocked unconscious.

According to local reporters, the fight was over a distressed 16-year-old girl who had called out for help.

The man rained blows on the stranger when the latter stopped him from allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting the teen.

Fight breaks out on a road in Thailand

Based on the footage, the fight started by the roadside and progressed onto the road.

At the beginning of the clip, the distressed teen said that she was trying to escape her boyfriend’s father.

An older man in white can be seen provoking another man with a helmet, asking him to stab him.

The former then follows up with his provocation by shoving the stranger.

Seeing this, the girl tries to de-escalate the situation by telling the two to stop fighting.

Another woman’s voice can be heard off-camera saying: “Are you just going to let him shove you like that?”

A fight ensues when the stranger takes a swing at the older man.

The girl can be heard asking for the police, but the woman tells her to wait.

Soon the fight goes the way of the older man as he mounts and hits the stranger, rendering him unconscious.

The woman then states that she’s calling the police as he continues to rain punches into his opponent’s head.

The footage ends after the older man begins to stomp on the stranger and another person steps in to stop him.

‘Father-in-law’ tried to blackmail teen into sex

Thai news outlet Channel 8 reported that the older man fled the scene after the altercation, leaving his taxi behind.

The other man gained consciousness and recovered enough to provide statements to reporters and police.

During police questioning, the girl revealed that her boyfriend’s father had picked her up, telling her that he had business to discuss with her.

He then told her that he had intimate footage of her and his son from the hidden camera he placed in his son’s room over the past year.

The man then threatened to release the footage on social media, shocking the girl.

Once they reached the room he rented out, the man pulled her into an embrace and kissed her forehead.

She said he told her that he thought of her as more than just his would-be daughter-in-law.

He even tried to kiss her on the lips, she said. But eventually, she was able to escape the room and get help.

Police are currently searching for the man, according to Thairath.

Featured image adapted from ข่าวช่อง8 on Youtube.