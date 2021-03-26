Father In Singapore Sexually Abused Daughter Over 7.5 Years

Though parents should protect their children from harm, not all are able to fulfil that role. Some may even do the exact opposite.

For 7.5 years, a 44-year-old man sexually abused his daughter, and on one occasion, even her best friend.

The daughter reportedly remained silent over the abuse in order to protect her parents’ marriage.

On Friday (26 Mar), the man pleaded guilty to 3 charges of rape and will be sentenced in 3 weeks’ time on 19 Apr.

Father sexually abused daughter since she was 3 years old

According to TODAY Online, the girl was just 3 years old when her father first sexually abused her.

It all started when she became afraid of showering alone after watching a TV show.

When he accompanied her to shower, the man allegedly felt paedophilic urges and claimed that there was “no turning back”.

One day when his wife was not at home, the man reportedly showed his daughter pornographic videos before proceeding to rape her.

This happened despite the daughter indicating that she was not comfortable with his actions.

The sexual assaults apparently continued over the next 7.5 years.

However, the victim kept silent in fear that it would tear her parents’ marriage apart.

Targeted daughter’s friend as well

The man even assaulted his daughter’s best friend – who lived in the same condominium building – on one occasion when she came over to their place.

He kissed the girl on the lips when his daughter wasn’t around, and on a separate occasion, sexually abused both girls while they were watching a movie, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

This came to light when the daughter’s friend confessed the harrowing experience during a First Communion ceremony. Her parents subsequently lodged a police report.

Police arrest man at his family home on 1 Jul 2019

Following the report, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) visited the man’s family home on 1 Jul 2019.

After interviewing the daughter, they promptly apprehended the father.

According to TODAY, the police also uncovered plenty of obscene films involving underaged female children.

Diagnosed with paedophilic disorder

A psychiatric assessment at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) later diagnosed the man with paedophilic disorder.

Doctors, however, found that it didn’t contribute significantly to the crimes as they believed that he was still capable of deciding against acting on his desires and breaking the law, notes CNA.

During the hearing on Friday (26 Mar), prosecutors sought at least 30 years’ jail and 24 strokes of the cane.

However, the man’s lawyer sought a lower punishment of 24-26 years in jail.

He will be sentenced in about 3 weeks’ time on 19 Apr.

Hope the girls will get the necessary support

It’s only natural for children to turn to their parents for protection and guidance.

For a father to capitalise on this and use it to satisfy his sexual urges is extremely sickening.

We hope the girls who fell victim to his actions will get the necessary support they need to overcome the trauma.

