63-year-old father shoots his 30-year-old son dead in Thailand, says he’s disappointed in him

Depressed father shoots 30-year-old son over disappointment

On Thursday (19 Feb) morning, a 63-year-old man shot and killed his 30-year-old son at their home in Hua Hin, Thailand.

He told police that disappointment in his son was the motive for his actions.

The father, who had been suffering from depression, confessed to the crime after being arrested.

Police found father shocked and unable to walk

Local police rushed to the scene after receiving a report regarding a fatal shooting at 8.30am.

Upon reaching the house, located at Soi Hua Hin–Huay Mongkhon 15, they found the suspect, Wisut Kongdee (name transliterated from Thai), sitting outside.

He was visibly shocked and struggled to walk, requiring assistance and support to reach the police vehicle.

The deceased son, Panthep Kongdee (name transliterated from Thai), was found in a second-floor bedroom inside the house with a gunshot wound to the head.

The 9mm firearm used by the suspect was found on the staircase in the house.

Suspect’s daughter provided an account

The suspect’s daughter, who was at home at the time of the incident, told police that she had heard a loud bang and went to investigate.

Upon checking, she saw her father in a panicked state, holding a gun.

In a state of fear, she took the firearm from him and hid it along the staircase.

As she went to check on her younger brother, she found him lying in a pool of blood on his bed before immediately contacting the police.

The daughter also told police that her mother was not at home during the incident, as she had gone to a nearby market.

Father said he felt disappointed in his son

Investigation revealed that the father had been struggling with depression, despite receiving treatment.

Furthermore, arguments with his now deceased son had worsened his mental state.

In his confession, the father told police he had high hopes for his son but felt disappointed when his son failed to meet his expectations.

Police will consider his mental condition

Police have noted that they will consider the father’s mental health condition as they proceed with the case.

The legal penalty for the crime has not yet been determined, as the investigation is ongoing.

Also read: Father in Thailand shoots 30-year-old son who had been addicted to drugs since sixth grade

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Channel 7.