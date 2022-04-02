Father Installs Spy Camera To Record 13-Year-Old Daughter Undressing

It’s common for individuals to install recording devices in their homes to give them peace of mind whenever they’re out. But such devices can also be misused, even at home.

On Friday (1 Apr), a 43-year-old man pleaded guilty to installing a spy camera in his daughter’s room to record her changing. 155 such videos were later found on the man’s laptop.

The man may be jailed for up to two years, fined, or caned for each of the two voyeurism charges he faces.

Father installs spy camera resembling USB charger in daughter’s room

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the 43-year-old father purchased a spy camera that looked like a USB charger sometime before Jul 2019.

The device reportedly possessed the ability to transmit real-time footage to linked phones around the area. It also allowed such footage to be recorded on the phones.

In Jul 2020, the man started recording his daughter in her bedroom, knowing full well that she would be changing into her school uniform.

He installed the device in a corner of the room and adjusted the direction of the camera on two occasions. Both these times, the camera recorded his face clearly, reports CNA.

The victim entered the bedroom 10 minutes after and changed there, all while the camera was recording.

The man allegedly repeated the offence the next morning and was careful to switch off the light so the device wouldn’t be detected.

Faces 2 charges of voyuerism

In late-Aug 2020, the man’s wife found videos of their daughter in “various states of undress” on her husband’s laptop. She proceeded to lodge a police report.

155 of such videos were found, with timestamps between Jul 2019 and Jul 2020, notes CNA.

The man initially claimed he installed the camera to monitor the then 13-year-old victim studying. However, no such footage was found during investigations.

On Friday (1 Apr), the 43-year-old pleaded guilty to 2 charges of voyeurism and will be sentenced next week.

He faces up to 2 years’ jail and a fine or caning for each count of voyeurism.

Hope daughter heals from the trauma

Though it’s common for households to install recording devices in their homes, there’s something quite unsettling about using them to record inappropriate footage of family members.

With time, we hope the victim recovers from the trauma of the incident and will be able to move on.

Meanwhile, we hope the prosecution takes a serious view of such offences and will mete out an appropriate sentence to deter possible offenders down the road.

