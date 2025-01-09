Father of 3 sentenced to 3 months’ jail for stealing bananas from Johor farm

Malaysian father jailed 3 months for stealing bananas

A 35-year-old widower and father of three has been sentenced to three months in jail for stealing a bunch of bananas from a farm in Johor, Malaysia.

The accused, Muhammad Fadil Ismail, pleaded guilty to the charge during a hearing at the Batu Pahat Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday (8 Jan).

According to the New Straits Times (NST), the theft occurred on Saturday (4 Jan) at 9.45am on a farm in Kampung Sungai Bagan Laut, Rengit.

The bananas, of the “rastali” variety, were taken from a farm owned by a 56-year-old man.

CCTV captures banana thief in action

The farm owner became suspicious when he noticed that his bananas frequently went missing.

Frustrated, he installed a CCTV camera to catch the culprit.

Upon reviewing the footage, he discovered that Muhammad had cut down a banana tree and taken the fruit.

The owner lodged a report at the Rengit Police Station on the same day, leading to Muhammad’s arrest.

Police investigations revealed that Muhammad, who works as a lorry attendant, was responsible for the repeated thefts.

After admitting guilt, Muhammad was sentenced to three months in jail.

Also read: Couple in M’sia caught on dashcam stealing windshield wiper in mall carpark



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from New Straits Times and Facebook, for illustration purposes only.