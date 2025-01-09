Father of 3 sentenced to 3 months’ jail for stealing bananas from Johor farm

Malaysian father jailed 3 months for stealing bananas
A 35-year-old widower and father of three has been sentenced to three months in jail for stealing a bunch of bananas from a farm in Johor, Malaysia.
The accused, Muhammad Fadil Ismail, pleaded guilty to the charge during a hearing at the Batu Pahat Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday (8 Jan).
According to the New Straits Times (NST), the theft occurred on Saturday (4 Jan) at 9.45am on a farm in Kampung Sungai Bagan Laut, Rengit.
The bananas, of the “rastali” variety, were taken from a farm owned by a 56-year-old man.
CCTV captures banana thief in action
The farm owner became suspicious when he noticed that his bananas frequently went missing.
Frustrated, he installed a CCTV camera to catch the culprit.
Upon reviewing the footage, he discovered that Muhammad had cut down a banana tree and taken the fruit.
The owner lodged a report at the Rengit Police Station on the same day, leading to Muhammad’s arrest.
Police investigations revealed that Muhammad, who works as a lorry attendant, was responsible for the repeated thefts.
After admitting guilt, Muhammad was sentenced to three months in jail.
Also read: Couple in M’sia caught on dashcam stealing windshield wiper in mall carpark
Couple in M’sia caught on dashcam stealing windshield wiper in mall carpark
Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.
Featured image adapted from New Straits Times and Facebook, for illustration purposes only.