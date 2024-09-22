Couple in M’sia caught on dashcam stealing windshield wiper in mall carpark

Couple in Malaysia gets caught on dashcam stealing a car’s windshield wiper

A couple in Malaysia was recently caught on dashcam stealing a car’s windshield wiper at a carpark in Johor Bahru.

The footage was shared on the Permas百万镇情报站 Facebook group on Saturday (21 Sept) and has since garnered more than 2.1 million views.

The uploader cheekily captioned the post: “Nowadays still got people don’t know carcam can 24hr recording.”

According to Sin Chew, the incident reportedly took place at an outdoor parking lot of a mall in Permas Jaya, Johor Bahru.

Man detaches wiper blade from arm

In the 19-second video, the couple approaches the parked car from opposite sides before meeting at the front.

They immediately seem interested in the windshield wiper.

The man starts fiddling with the car’s windshield wiper, detaching the blade from its arm.

The woman gestures towards the wiper, but the man walks away after successfully removing the blade.

In another clip, a man who appears to be the same individual attempts to steal another car’s wiper but fails, leaving it sticking upwards in disarray.

Netizens speculate reasons for the couple’s actions

The videos sparked debate in the comments.

Some netizens speculated that the man might have accidentally detached the wiper blade, and that the woman wanted him to put it back.

Others suggested the couple was seeking revenge on the car’s owner.

However, the most common belief was that the couple had stolen the wiper to avoid purchasing a replacement for themselves.

Also read: Passenger of S’pore-registered car throws rubbish onto road in M’sia, another driver gives it back

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Permas百万镇情报站 on Facebook