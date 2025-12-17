S’pore netizen seeks help to stop mum from splurging on fake luxury bags from Facebook Live

Redditor asks for advice to stop mum from spending hard-earned money on ‘luxury bags’ from FB Live

A Singapore netizen has taken to Reddit to seek advice on how to stop their mother from repeatedly buying fake luxury bags from Facebook Live sellers, saying it is painful to watch their mum’s hard-earned money go to scammers.

The post was shared on the r/askSingapore subreddit on 10 Dec, where the Original Poster (OP) asked: “How to stop mum from buying fake luxury bags from fb live?”

Mum spends hours on Facebook Live buying ‘luxury’ items

In their post, the OP explained that her mother regularly watches Facebook Live streams for hours every night and frequently makes purchases during these sessions.

“She is always buying luxury products from these scamming livestreamers,” the Redditor wrote.

According to the OP, sellers often claim that the items are “factory rejected” or “free gifts from the store” to justify their low prices.

The OP questioned these claims, asking rhetorically what kind of genuine Chanel bag would ever be sold in a “flimsy plastic bag”.

They added that they had tried several times to explain that the bags were counterfeit, but their mother remained unconvinced, insisting they were merely “factory rejects”.

Mother woks long hours

The OP stressed that their mother works extremely hard, putting in 10 to 11 hours a day, and earns a decent living.

They acknowledged that their mother has every right to spend her own money, but said it was heartbreaking to see it going towards scammers instead.

“She buys a lot,” the Redditor shared, adding that the beds in their home had effectively become storage spaces, piled with unworn clothes and purchases.

When confronted, the OP’s mother reportedly said that shopping helped her relieve stress and reiterated that she was free to spend her money however she wished since she earned it herself.

Ending their post, the OP asked simply: “What should I do?”

Netizens suggest legal, emotional and practical approaches

Many netizens weighed in with suggestions.

One advised making a police report, pointing out that selling counterfeit goods is illegal in Singapore.

Others proposed more confrontational approaches, such as bringing the OP’s mother to an actual Chanel store to inquire about authentication practices.

In response to this, the OP said they were uncomfortable with anything that might embarrass or humiliate their mother.

Another netizen pushed the issue, but the OP responded that they wanted to help, not humiliate their mother.

Some commenters speculated that the OP’s mother might be insisting the bags were real to spare the OP’s feelings.

However, the Redditor said it would actually ease their mind to know their mother was not being scammed.

The OP also admitted that part of them felt conflicted, as they did not want to take away something their mother clearly enjoyed.

Other netizens pointed out that the mother was at least spending within her means, while the Redditor herself reflected that perhaps spending more quality time with their mum might help address the underlying issue.

