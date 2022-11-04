Female Technician Balances On Top Of KL Twin Towers To Install Spotlights, Impresses Everyone

Female Technician Installs Spotlights On Top Of KL Twin Towers

Prominent women often demonstrate strength, beauty and grace in everything they do — from being nurturing figures to achieving impressive feats in various fields.

Recently, Maya Sidek – a female rope access technician – wowed the Internet with her skills in working atop one of the world’s highest buildings — the Petronas Twin Towers.

Despite being more than 400 metres off the ground, the lady was cool as a cucumber as she went about fixing the lights installed atop the towering skyscrapers.

Female technician installs spotlights on 400m tall Twin Towers in KL

The female technician at work went viral through a video by photographer Siva Kumar, who posted the drone footage to Instagram.

Starting out with various shots of the world’s tallest twin building, the video then zooms in on the ‘Iron Lady’, as Siva calls her.

Decked out in full safety gear, Maya emerges from one of the Twin Towers’ peaks to change the spotlights.

For context, the Petronas Twin Towers measure 451.9 metres from top to bottom, with the pinnacle and spire measuring 73.6 metres.

As such, it’s safe to assume that she was roughly 400 metres above the ground.

At one point, the drone pans to show panoramic views of Kuala Lumpur, bringing into perspective how high up she is.

At one point, Maya even waves to the camera with a warm smile on her face, demonstrating confidence and composure.

Technician has scaled buildings all over Malaysia

A look at Maya’s socials reveals that she has been actively documenting her lofty pursuits for years.

On Instagram, a photo of her cleaning a building’s windows can be seen along with the caption, “There is no barrier for a woman to be among men”.

A mother of one, she even continued to work while she was three months’ pregnant.

Her experience in rope access has taken her places far and wide, including offshore where she posted a TikTok clip of her blasting paint on a ship in the ocean.

The Twin Towers gig was not her first journey up there, as she shared via a mStar interview last year that she had checked Twin Towers off her bucket list of places to ‘conquer’.

Next up, she would like to take on Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the world’s current tallest building.

Netizens feel dizzy just by watching technician work

Although Maya is the one scaling buildings, it’s the viewers watching her who are getting weak in the knees.

One commenter said their legs would turn into spaghetti if they were the ones up there.

Another TikTok user joked that they were the ones sweating although they were just viewing it on their phones.

Other users applauded not only Maya’s work but the photographer’s skill and the beauty of the Twin Towers.

One netizen said Maya can tell her child stories of how she climbed not only rambutan trees but KLCC itself.

Overall, netizens were in awe of Maya’s bravery and skills.

An inspiration to women everywhere

It’s not every day one sees the Twin Towers being scaled with such grace and prowess, much less by a woman.

Rope access may be a male-dominated field, but Maya has blazed a trail for fellow women keen to follow in her footsteps.

May she achieve her aspirations and reach new literal and figurative heights in her career.

Featured image adapted from Instagram.