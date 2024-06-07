Japan to build anti-tourist fence at popular bridge with stunning view of Mt Fuji

Japan to build anti-tourist fence at bridge with view of Mt Fuji

In April, the Japanese authorities announced plans to build a barrier at a popular Lawson convenience store overlooking Mount Fuji, due to inconsiderate tourists.

On Thursday (6 June), a Japanese official announced that a metal fence will be built at Mount Fuji Dream Brige — another popular photo spot with stunning views of the iconic volcano.

An official from the city of Fuji, where the bridge is located, said they plan to finish building the fence by the end of June.

The Fuji city official said the fence will be built to deter tourists from a local bridge which has turned into a popular attraction.

The Mount Fuji Dream Bridge is a regular overpass that runs over a river. Its popularity stems from the amazing view it offers of Mount Fuji.

Despite being around for around a decade, the bridge only gained popularity recently. An official said that tourists began crowding at the bridge about last November.

The bridge gives the illusion that it’s a staircase leading straight into Mount Fuji.

Locals complain about rowdy tourists

However, tourists seeking beautiful photos have led them to engage in risky and disruptive behaviour.

According to Japan Times, officials accused tourists of jaywalking in search of a new angle to take photos.

Once at the spot, these tourists often twirl for videos or loiter with their suitcases. Furthermore, locals have complained about the noise tourists make when they shout at each other while taking photos from afar.

Additionally, locals have also complained of tourists parking illegally in the neighbourhood.

Just this week, the city set up a parking area and restrooms near the bridge for the increasing number of travellers visiting the area.

Fence to be built to ward off tourists

An official said the city plans to build a 1.8-meter high metal mesh fence.

The fence is slated to be completed by the end of June.

The move is meant to ease “frustration of local residents,” the official said.

Locals are welcoming of visitors, as long as they follow basic rules, he added.

He suggested they might organise a “sightseeing course” to encourage “considerate exploration”.

