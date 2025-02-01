‘K-drama level’: Woman in M’sia surprises husband with birthday wishes projected on Ferris wheel

1 Feb 2025

Woman projects birthday wishes for husband on Eye of Gardens Ferris wheel

Birthdays are special occasions and many would go to great lengths to celebrate the milestone with their partners.

For her husband’s birthday, a woman in Malaysia resorted to projecting her well wishes on the electronic display of a Ferris wheel.

@riririmau Flex birthday dekat satu theme park! Hahaha #birthdaysurprises #fyp ♬ suara asli – bukangrace

 

Netizens have since compared the woman’s efforts to the over-the-top declarations of love only seen in Korean dramas (K-drama).

Woman in Malaysia surprises husband with Ferris wheel ‘message’

Last week, her husband Azri — who goes by @ByRirizi on TikTok — shared a video of his reaction to the surprise.

The video starts with Azri facing away from the ferris wheel and posing with his wife and son on a ledge.

ferris wheel birthday 1

Source: @riririmau on TikTok

In between poses, Azri’s wife peeked at the large Ferris wheel behind them, which was brightly illuminated with numbers at the time.

Ferris wheel birthday 5

Source: @riririmau on TikTok

After a few more stolen glances, the Ferris wheel came alight with a message. It read:

Happy birthday Azri Afif. May your day be filled with laughter and love.

ferris wheel birthday 6

Source: @riririmau on TikTok

Azri was initially oblivious to the message as his attention was on his son, only looking at the Ferris wheel when his wife tugged his arm and gestured towards it.

After a few moments of gazing at the structure, Azri embraced his wife when he processed the scene.

ferris wheel birthday 7

Source: @riririmau on TikTok

In a close-up video captured by his wife, Azri appeared excited — beaming and laughing as he looked at the Ferris wheel.

ferris wheel birthday husband excited

Source: @riririmau on TikTok

He joked in the video that he was so caught up in the surprise that he almost forgot about his son.

The father eventually picked up his young child, proudly showing him the surprise that his mother had lovingly arranged.

grab son

Source: @riririmau on TikTok

Based on the surroundings, the Ferris Wheel in question was the ‘Eye of Gardens’ — the largest and tallest Ferris wheel in Malaysia.

The 50-metre Ferris wheel is located within Gamuda Land, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

eye of gardens

Source: GL Play

Celebration worthy of being in a K-drama

TikTok users were heartened by the wholesome surprise.

Some netizens deemed it worthy of being included in a K-drama, describing it as “kdrama level”.

ferris wheel birthday comment 1

Source: TikTok

Another commenter, who claimed to have seen the lightup in person, said the surprise caught the attention of many curious onlookers, resulting in a jam.

ferris wheel comment 2

Source: TikTok

In response to netizens who asked about the price of recreating a similar display, one user claimed it’d cost between RM300 (S$91.40) and RM500 (S$152.33) for a 30 to 60 minute show.

ferris wheel comment 3

Source: TikTok

Interested parties may reach out to folks at Gamula Land at sales.glplay@gamudaland.com.my for more information.

Featured image adapted from @riririmau on TikTok

