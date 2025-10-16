Fiery glow seen across S’pore on 15 Oct night allegedly caused by refinery flaring in Johor 

Orange glow lights up Singapore night sky on 15 Oct

Residents across Singapore spotted an intense orange glow in the sky on Wednesday (15 Oct) night.

Many initially thought a large fire had broken out nearby, but the light appeared to have originated from the industrial plants in Pasir Gudang, Johor.

The glow was seen for several hours, with sightings reported between 8pm and 2am.

Jogger in Buangkok thought it looked like a ‘big fire’

Buangkok resident JayJay, 33, was jogging along Buangkok Drive at about 10.07pm when he noticed “the fire orange sky” above the horizon.

“It was definitely from the Johor side, but the optical effect made it look like a big fire,” he told MS News, adding that the nearby LRT station made the scene appear even more dramatic.

According to Reddit, the orange glow could be seen from Punggol MRT station too.

Resident saw ‘2 large fires’ from Bedok home

Jayden, who stays in Bedok, similarly saw the bright orange light as he was relaxing in his living room.

“I quickly grabbed my camera and zoomed in,” he said. “It looked like two large fires coming from a building far away,” he told MS News.

He added that his video was recorded around midnight.

“Some said it might have been waste burning in Johor,” he said. “The flames were so bright that we could see them all the way from Bedok.”

Meanwhile, a Facebook user posted what he said was the source of the fire on the CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore Facebook group.

‘Buzzing sound’ like an ‘aeroplane in the sky’ was heard from the fire

Meanwhile, AY, who stays in the North, said members of a sky-watching group spotted the glow as early as 7pm.

She captured pictures of the fire at about 9.10pm.

Another Yishun resident, Zahrin Zaimi, 44, claimed he heard a “buzzing sound” at about 2am on Thursday (16 Oct).

“It’s just some stuff they’re burning at Pasir Gudang shipyard,” he told MS News. “But the buzzing sound reached my block.”

“It sounded like an aeroplane in the sky. Not those high-pitched sounds, but it had deeper bass.”

Alleged Pasir Gudang blaze visible from Woodlands & Boon Keng

Boon Keng resident Wilson told MS News that he spotted the fire at about 1.19am. The glow then lasted about 20-30 minutes before it got dimmer.

Mr Zahrin added that this wasn’t the first time he had seen such incidents.

“I’ve seen it about four times over the years, but yesterday’s fire was bigger.”

Similar incidents in Pasir Gudang before

There have been similar incidents in recent years involving Johor’s Pasir Gudang industrial area.

In Feb 2022, a fireball seen from Singapore was traced to an explosion at the Lotte Ube Synthetic Rubber plant in Pasir Gudang.

A similar incident happened in Jan 2023, when a cloud of smoke and orange glow from a Pasir Gudang fire could be seen at the northern and northeastern side of Singapore.

Last October, a fire broke out at a palm oil processing plant in Pasir Gudang, damaging about 10% of its structure.

Pasir Gudang is home to hundreds of chemical factories, including petrochemical plants. Industrial fires or refinery flaring occasionally cause visible light or smoke that can be seen from across the border.

