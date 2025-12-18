3 arrested after fight at Bukit Panjang void deck, suspected drugs, vapes & weapons found

3 arrested after Bukit Panjang fight for carrying weapons in public & suspected drug-related offences

Three people were arrested after a fight broke out at a void deck in Bukit Panjang on Tuesday (16 Dec) morning.

A witness told MS News that he saw e-vaporisers and weapons at the scene, with the police confirming that they also found suspected drugs.

Resident spots 3 suspects being questioned by police

Zach, a 29-year-old creative professional who lives on the second floor, said that he heard the sound of many vehicles arriving at his block.

When he looked out the window, he saw seven or eight police cars had parked along the road.

He went downstairs to check it out and saw two men and a woman in their early 20s being questioned at the void deck.

“[They were] seemingly nervous, not acting quite clear-minded, swaying and fidgety,” he said.

Chopper, vapes & licence plates laid out in void deck

Zach also spotted several vehicle licence plates, a chopper, a few knives, and vapes laid out on the floor of the void deck.

He also saw the woman being taken to a police car in handcuffs.

Tattoos could be seen on her arms, according to photos he shared with MS News.

Bukit Panjang resident suspects fight took place before dawn

While Zach did not hear or see the fight, he suspected that it took place between 4.30am and 5am.

At around that time, he purportedly heard two motorcyclists chatting with each other. One of them said they had called the police regarding an altercation.

Zach believed that they were referring to the fight involving the three arrested suspects.

At around 6am, he then recalled seeing two men standing around a Mitsubishi, who were later arrested.

3 arrested for carrying weapons in public & suspected drug-related offences

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a fight at about 6.20am on 16 Dec.

It took place at Block 534 Jelapang Road, with no injuries reported.

A 23-year-old woman, as well as two men aged 23 and 26, were arrested for carrying offensive weapons in public places and suspected drug-related offences.

The woman and the 26-year-old man were also arrested for fraudulent possession of property.

A chopper, a flick knife, suspected drugs, drug-related paraphernalia and vapes were found at the scene.

SPF referred the drug-related offences to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), and the vape-related offence to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

Woman previously arrested in June

This was reportedly not the first time the 23-year-old woman has been arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

She was involved in a previous incident on 29 June, reported Shin Min Daily News.

In that incident, she was one of two women and one man arrested in Jalan Besar for drug-related offences.

They had attempted to flee in a car but crashed into a lorry.

Also read: 1 man & 2 women arrested for drug offences in Jalan Besar, woman tries to flee in car

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images courtesy of MS News reader.